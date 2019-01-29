The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Be Your Soulmate, Based On Your Sign

Looking for your soulmate is no easy thing. Fortunately, astrology can help to point you in the right direction. Since some zodiac signs make for better matches than others, an astrology can tell you who your soulmate might be, based on your own sign.

"A soulmate is a person with whom you have a deep soul connection with," astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. "You can feel as if you have a soul contract to meet and be in some kind of relationship because the connection feels fated or destined."

If you're lucky, your soulmate will be the person you end up with. But it's also important to note that soulmates don't necessarily have to be romantic. According to Lang, your soulmate can be your closest friend, a family member, or a mentor. However, we do tend to feel the strongest pull towards romantic connections.

"Each person is unique, and so there is not one template when it comes to love," Lang says. "It’s important to be open when it comes to love, as our soulmates are often the people with whom we are here to stretch, grow, and do our spiritual work." So these may not be the easiest relationships, but they'll still make for great matches because they help you grow.

So here are the three signs most likely to be your soulmate, based on your sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Leo, Sagittarius, And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle Aries gravitates towards partners who will allow them to keep their sense of independence within a relationship. You're known for your passion and your drive. "When Aries makes up their mind to do something, they're unstoppable," Lang says. So your fellow Fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius, make perfect matches for you. Libra also has soulmate potential. According to Lang, your opposite sign will help you stay balanced in times of stress. "Independent Aries may need to consider others’ needs sometimes, too," she says. "This is where Libra can help."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Capricorn, Pisces, And Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus craves practical, stable connections, Lang says. Because of that, you may find that Capricorn makes for a great match. You both value material and emotional stability in your relationships. Pisces can help you tap into the more creative and spiritual aspects of yourself. It's a "soulmate connection" that can help you balance the practical with the spiritual. Finally, there's Scorpio. "I find that these two can make lasting connections," Lang says. "They both stay committed because of the fixed nature of their signs, and they challenge one another enough to grow."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Libra, Aquarius, And Aries Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis need a partner who can keep up with their sharp wit. Air signs tend to be more conversational and lead with their intellect, which is why you may be attracted to Libra and Aquarius. According to Lang, Libra can be grounding for you since they tend to be partnership-oriented. Aquarius, on the other hand, may test your patience since they tend to move a little slower than you. However, you have similar needs in a relationship, so you can make it work. "Because Gemini also needs a certain level of freedom in relationships, they may appreciate the independence of an Aries," Lang says. An Aries may come in and sweep you off your feet with talks of adventure and trying new things. You also appreciate confidence, which is a total Aries trait.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio, Taurus, And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer will only invest in a relationship if it promises emotional security, because they love deep and wholeheartedly. For you, intense Scorpio makes for a great match because they approach relationships with the same level of caution that you do. "Scorpios resist being vulnerable and will test out the relationship before they give their trust," Lang says. "But when these soulmates work through their fears and resistances, they can have a sacred, deep, and beautiful relationship." Taurus can also offer you a sense of stability. According to Lang, you two will bring out the best in each other. Finally there's your opposite sign, Capricorn. "Opposites can attract, especially when they work as a team in a balanced partnership," Lang says. Since you two are both very goal-oriented, this pairing can make for quite a powerful couple.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Aries, Sagittarius, And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are not only passionate, but they generally lead with their heart. Aries has the confidence, charisma, and drive to pursuit you. They will definitely appeal to your romantic side, especially in the beginning. Sagittarius is also a great match because they're active and full of adventure. When you're with a Sag, you'll never get bored. According to Lang, you two are likely to have an instant connection and you'll also feel an immediate sense of compatibility. Then there's Libra, who is charming and full of social grace. "Ruled by Venus, they tend to care about their appearance and have their own sense of style," Lang says. "Leo may be instantly attracted to Libra for this reason." When it comes to relationships, both you and Libra value commitment. So it makes for a good match long-term.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Taurus, Pisces, And Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo can be highly analytical, and tends to attract soulmates who can help them stay grounded and worry-free. Taurus has a stable and balanced approach to life. Because of this, you two complement each other really well. "Both are drawn to relationships that are practical and make sense," Lang says. "They tend not to take too many risks with their hearts, and so they move into relationships carefully." Pisces is a sign that you may feel an immediate connection with. Since you're an Earth sign, you'll also appreciate Capricorn's ambition and desire for structure.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Aquarius, Gemini, And Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is the sign associated with partnership and connection, but will also need a good balance of independence within a relationship. "As an air sign, Libra is curious and enjoys learning new things or experiencing new places," Lang says. Because of this, Gemini makes the perfect match for you. You'll enjoy talking and sharing ideas. Both you and Aquarius have a passion for being involved in the community, so your shared interests will really take your relationship far. Sagittarius also has soulmate potential for you. They tend to keep a positive mindset and try to avoid drama, which is perfect for you since you hate when things are out of balance.

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Cancer, Capricorn, And Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio has a keen intuition and the ability to sense a soulmate connection. "They just seem to know," Lang says. "When a Scorpio senses that someone will be important in their lives, they can count on that knowledge." Cancer makes for a great match because you both need to feel emotionally secure in your relationships. You won't jump in too quickly until you both feel safe and secure. Capricorn also makes for a solid partner because they're very grounded and stable. You like supporting one another and will help each other achieve your goals. Although Taurus is your opposite sign, Lang says that many Scorpio-Taurus partnerships are successful. "When Taurus makes a commitment, they stay," she says. "Scorpio can count on that, even through challenging times."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Leo, Aries, And Libra Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius loves their independence, but they can also be quite generous in relationships. "They tend to see the positive in others and generally believe that things are going to work out," Lang says. "Therefore, they can be tenacious in pursuing a partner. Yet, they tend to be slow to make a commitment." You're attracted to people who are fearless. Because of that, Aries makes for your perfect match. Your other fellow Fire sign, Leo will make for a fun partner who can also give you the stability you need. Libra also works really well for you because you both need some sense of independence within a relationship. You'll know how to perfectly balance your "we" time with "me" time.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Virgo, Taurus, And Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn tends to focus on building their professional and social image. They're very ambitious and attract partners who have that same drive. According to Lang, you may be immediately attracted to Cancer. "Cancer and Capricorn may support one another in fulfilling their dreams, as both like to reach for their goals," she says. "Both can be outgoing, especially if they feel purposeful in forming new connections (like networking)." Virgo and Taurus also make for good matches because they have a practical approach to life like you do.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Libra, Gemini, And Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius loves conversation and has intellectual curiosity. Because of that, Air signs, Libra and Gemini make for great matches. You'll be easily drawn in by Libra's charm, and you'll be able to have non-stop conversations with Gemini. Sagittarius will also pique your interest. "Both are community-minded and enjoy an active social life together," Lang says. "Aquarius may be instantly attracted to Sagittarius because they can seem confident and independent, traits Aquarius appreciates."