When we think about sex, we typically think of getting naked AF, rolling around, maybe introducing some toys to the equation, and, ideally, some laughter in there, too. But while totally naked sex is great, because there's nothing quite like feeling a naked body against your naked body, sometimes the urge to take off all of your clothes just isn't there. Whether it's laziness, the fact you're having sex in public, the desire for a quickie, or, because the temperature is hovering around 10 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes you just want to keep your clothes on during sex — it's also a fun alternative to the usual way people approach sex: naked.

But there's a slight problem: Not every sex position is conducive to doing it without taking your clothes off. The missionary position, for example, although basic, doesn't work out so well, especially if you're wearing pants. The crab walk position or the lotus sex position? Well, you can completely forget about trying to pull those two off while fully clothed; it's just not happening — unless you're into over-the-clothes outercourse, which just might be your thing, then good for you.

However, for the rest of us who want to enjoy some delicious sex without having to get naked to do it, here are nine positions that fit the bill.

1 Standing Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With both you and your partner facing the same direction, ideally with a wall in front of you for support, have your partner penetrate you from behind by taking out their penis out or a strap-on. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Whether it means lifting a dress or skirt, or sliding down your jeans a bit, that's all the clothing removal that's involved.

2 Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your partner on their back, straddle their face so they can orally stimulate you. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: First of all, your partner can stay totally dressed for this one. As for you, as long as you're wearing a skirt or dress you can pull this one off no problem. If you're wearing jeans, however, it's not going to work, so you'll have to try one of the other positions on this list.

3 Sofa Brace Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With both you and your partner on your knees, leaning face forward over the back of a sofa, have your partner take out their penis or or strap-on and penetrate you from there. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: As is the case with all rear vaginal entry positions, removing clothes really is optional. No matter what you have on, it's just a matter of either lifting or pulling down, while your partner penetrates you.

4 Mutual Masturbation Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: Find a nice cozy spot with your partner and proceed to go to town — on yourself. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Not only is mutual masturbation fun AF, but it's a position in which zero clothes need to be removed. Depending on how sensitive you each are, you just might be able to get yourself off over your clothes.

5 X Marks The Spot Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: While laying on a flat surface, extend your legs in the air, crossing them at the knees. Next, have your partner, who's standing, take out their penis or strap-on and penetrate you, while using your legs for extra leverage. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Although you're facing each other, due to the angle, this is still very much a rear vaginal penetration. Because of this, again, it's just a matter of lifting or pulling down on your end, while your partner penetrates you.

6 Reverse Chair Sitting Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First, have your partner sit in chair. Next, sit in their lap, while facing away from them while they penetrate you. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: If you were facing each other, you'll have to take off your pants, if you aren't wearing a dress or skirt. But in this position, if you're wearing pants, you only have to slide them down far enough so your partner can get inside you — and that's not very far, making this a perfect clothes-on position. And with some serious G-spot stimulation going on down there, it just might become your go-to clothes-on sex position.

7 Standing Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: Similar to the traditional standing sex position, where both partners are facing the same direction, what makes this one different is you're going to bend over. That way, it gives it more of a doggy style position feel. Depending on your flexibility, you can either support yourself with your hands on your thighs, knees, or, if you've stretched out those hamstrings, the floor. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: As I'm sure you've noticed by now, the positions that are best when it comes to keeping your clothes on, are the ones with rear vaginal penetration — as evidenced again here.

8 The Bridge Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With you on your back and your partner on their knees facing you, lift your hips so your vagina is in line with your their them. From here, have them grab your hips so as to pull you deeper onto them. Why you don't need to take your clothes off: If you're wearing jeans or pants for this one, it won't work out so well, because even if you pull them down, they'll be in the way. If you're wearing a skirt or dress, it's a perfect position for having sex with your clothes on — it's also fantastic for the clitoral stimulation.