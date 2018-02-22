The Best Sex Positions For When You Don't Want To Take Your Clothes Off
When we think about sex, we typically think of getting naked AF, rolling around, maybe introducing some toys to the equation, and, ideally, some laughter in there, too. But while totally naked sex is great, because there's nothing quite like feeling a naked body against your naked body, sometimes the urge to take off all of your clothes just isn't there. Whether it's laziness, the fact you're having sex in public, the desire for a quickie, or, because the temperature is hovering around 10 degrees Fahrenheit, sometimes you just want to keep your clothes on during sex — it's also a fun alternative to the usual way people approach sex: naked.
But there's a slight problem: Not every sex position is conducive to doing it without taking your clothes off. The missionary position, for example, although basic, doesn't work out so well, especially if you're wearing pants. The crab walk position or the lotus sex position? Well, you can completely forget about trying to pull those two off while fully clothed; it's just not happening — unless you're into over-the-clothes outercourse, which just might be your thing, then good for you.
However, for the rest of us who want to enjoy some delicious sex without having to get naked to do it, here are nine positions that fit the bill.
1Standing
How to do it: With both you and your partner facing the same direction, ideally with a wall in front of you for support, have your partner penetrate you from behind by taking out their penis out or a strap-on.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Whether it means lifting a dress or skirt, or sliding down your jeans a bit, that's all the clothing removal that's involved.
2Weak In The Knees
How to do it: With your partner on their back, straddle their face so they can orally stimulate you.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: First of all, your partner can stay totally dressed for this one. As for you, as long as you're wearing a skirt or dress you can pull this one off no problem. If you're wearing jeans, however, it's not going to work, so you'll have to try one of the other positions on this list.
3Sofa Brace
How to do it: With both you and your partner on your knees, leaning face forward over the back of a sofa, have your partner take out their penis or or strap-on and penetrate you from there.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: As is the case with all rear vaginal entry positions, removing clothes really is optional. No matter what you have on, it's just a matter of either lifting or pulling down, while your partner penetrates you.
4Mutual Masturbation
How to do it: Find a nice cozy spot with your partner and proceed to go to town — on yourself.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Not only is mutual masturbation fun AF, but it's a position in which zero clothes need to be removed. Depending on how sensitive you each are, you just might be able to get yourself off over your clothes.
5X Marks The Spot
How to do it: While laying on a flat surface, extend your legs in the air, crossing them at the knees. Next, have your partner, who's standing, take out their penis or strap-on and penetrate you, while using your legs for extra leverage.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: Although you're facing each other, due to the angle, this is still very much a rear vaginal penetration. Because of this, again, it's just a matter of lifting or pulling down on your end, while your partner penetrates you.
6Reverse Chair Sitting
How to do it: First, have your partner sit in chair. Next, sit in their lap, while facing away from them while they penetrate you.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: If you were facing each other, you'll have to take off your pants, if you aren't wearing a dress or skirt. But in this position, if you're wearing pants, you only have to slide them down far enough so your partner can get inside you — and that's not very far, making this a perfect clothes-on position. And with some serious G-spot stimulation going on down there, it just might become your go-to clothes-on sex position.
7Standing Doggy Style
How to do it: Similar to the traditional standing sex position, where both partners are facing the same direction, what makes this one different is you're going to bend over. That way, it gives it more of a doggy style position feel. Depending on your flexibility, you can either support yourself with your hands on your thighs, knees, or, if you've stretched out those hamstrings, the floor.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: As I'm sure you've noticed by now, the positions that are best when it comes to keeping your clothes on, are the ones with rear vaginal penetration — as evidenced again here.
8The Bridge
How to do it: With you on your back and your partner on their knees facing you, lift your hips so your vagina is in line with your their them. From here, have them grab your hips so as to pull you deeper onto them.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: If you're wearing jeans or pants for this one, it won't work out so well, because even if you pull them down, they'll be in the way. If you're wearing a skirt or dress, it's a perfect position for having sex with your clothes on — it's also fantastic for the clitoral stimulation.
969
How to do it: With both you and your partner on your side, facing each other, take your partner's penis out of their pants or lift up their skirt or dress and begin stimulating them orally, while they do the same to you.
Why you don't need to take your clothes off: While the latter will involve lifting a skirt or sliding down your jeans a bit, that's the extent of clothing removal for this one. So if it's been a long day and you're being lazy about getting naked, but want to have some oral fun, this is the way to go.
Although feeling the naked body of your partner against your body during sex is a wonderful feeling, experimenting with other ways of having sex is what keeps sex lives happy and healthy. Besides, there's nothing quite like craving someone so much that you can't even wait to get their clothes off, because you have to have each other right then and there. It's hot, animalistic, and doesn't disappoint.