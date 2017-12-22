The Bustle Huddle: What Bustle's Editors Are Talking About On Dec. 22

We've made it! It's officially the last workday until Christmas, and hopefully, everyone is able to get a nice long weekend due to the holiday. Heads up that because of the holiday craze, there won't be any editions of the Bustle Huddle next week — we'll be back after the New Year!

Congress + Government Shutdown

Well, that was close. On Thursday night, Congress passed a funding bill, just avoiding a full government shutdown. With this new bill, the gov will be set to keep running through mid-January, at which time another bill will need to be passed. And this current one is less than ideal, to say the least: it doesn't include provisions about Obamacare exchanges or immigration policy, so House Democrats did not vote for the bill.

Fuller House + D.J.'s Love Life

Spoilers ahead for Fuller House Season 3! The new season of Fuller House dropped on Netflix this morning, and a lot went down. For one thing, D.J. and Steve finally got back together, and for another, Jesse and Joey bought the Smash Club back. And if that wasn't enough, fan favorite Vicky made a return, too. So much nostalgia, you guys.

Sex + The Holidays

If you find yourself wanting sex more when the holidays roll around, you're not alone — that's actually a pretty common thing. And according to researchers, its because we view the holidays as a time of closeness and celebration, where we're focused on connection and emotional bonds. Sounds about right!

Khloe Kardashian + More Pregnancy Updates

A day after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she's expecting her first child, the star revealed that her pregnancy will be featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. So if you're hoping to watch Khloe announcing she's pregnant to her overjoyed friends and family, you're in luck!

