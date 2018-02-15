Even though yesterday was Valentine's Day, today feels somber especially in light of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that happened Wednesday afternoon. There's more news on that today, but I've also got some more lighthearted details to share, including a surprise celeb wedding, Nordstrom sales, and more.

Here's what you need to know about on Thursday, Feb. 15:

Parkland, Florida + Trump

On Feb.14, a gunman opened fire in Stoneman Douglas High, in Parkland, Florida. At least 17 people were killed, including the school's football coach, Aaron Feis. A suspect was apprehended by police shortly after the shooting occurred.

Donald Trump tweeted about the tragedy, and many were outraged that he pinned the blame on those who knew the suspect, suggesting that they should have reported the suspect's suspicious behavior to the authorities beforehand. Today, Trump gave a speech from the White House, which focused on mental health and grief but did not mention any gun control solutions.

Give Back: Here's where to donate to the survivors and victims’ families of the Florida shooting.

Amy Schumer + Wedding

Did you hear, Amy Schumer got MARRIED! The comedian confirmed that she and her chef beau, Chris Fisher, tied the knot with a sweet Instagram post. The two have been together since about November of last year.

Olympics + Mikaela Shiffrin

Olympic athlete Mikaela Shiffrin won another gold medal for Team USA in PyeongChang. Shiffrin placed first in the giant slalom event, beating the second place winner by a mere 0.39 seconds! She previously competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where she placed fifth in the same race. Woo, congrats Mikaela!

Kris Jenner + Valentine's Day

Kris Jenner threw a Valentine's Day bash for her family and friends, and photos and videos from the event show that everyone was having a blast. Jenner's daughter, Khloé Kardashian, shared several hilarious videos on social media of her mom singing karaoke with the party guests. So lit.

WTF: McDonald's is taking cheeseburgers off the happy meal menu, and wait... what??!!

