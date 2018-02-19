Welcome to a new week, Bustle readers! February is already more than halfway through, and the weather feels way more like spring than winter right now — but don't get used to it.

There's a lot to recap today, from the latest on the tragic Parkland shooting to Fergie's jaw-dropping National Anthem performance. So without further ado, here's what had Bustle's editors talking today, Monday, Feb. 19:

Florida + Gun Control

In the days since the horrific Parkland, Florida school shooting, many people have spoken out about the need for gun control ASAP — and students' voices are the loudest. Survivors have founded Never Again MSD, a group demanding change from politicians, and there will be a large protest on March 14, one month after the tragedy.

Fergie + That Performance

If you haven't yet heard Fergie's performance of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night, you're truly missing out. The singer's version of the song is, to put it simply, unlike anything you've heard before, and Twitter had a total meltdown. Do yourself a favor and watch it, now — it's something else.

Black Panther + Giving Back

Black Panther is nothing less than a phenomenon, the rare movie that kills it at the box office, wins over critics, and is also a cultural milestone. If you're one of the many people obsessed with the superhero film, check out the Black Panther Challenge, an awesome drive all about raising money for kids see the new movie for free. For so many people, Black Panther is the film they've been waiting for — and everyone deserves a chance to see it, no matter what they can afford.

Instagram + Who To Follow

Bustle has put together a list of all the social media influencers who not only have creative, gorgeous accounts, but are also using their platforms to do good. From a Black body-positive rapper to a teen posting about her alopecia, these inspiring Instagram influencers are changing the way we think about social media.

Kate Middleton + Controversy

Throughout awards season, many famous women have been wearing black on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up movement against harassment and assault. But at the BAFTAs this weekend, Kate Middleton wore a green dress, prompting outrage from some. Don't worry, though; Kate wasn't saying she doesn't believe in Hollywood change. It's just that royals don't often make political statements, and so wearing black would've been going against protocol.

