Happy Friday, folks! We've made it to the weekend, and boy, is it needed. For many of us, today's weather was so wild that the idea of staying indoors all weekend long and snuggling up on the couch couldn't sound any better. But really, when doesn't it?!

Before you head out for the day, read on for a recap of everything that had Bustle's editors talking this March 2:

Central Michigan + Another Shooting

Two people have died in a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday morning. The suspect in the attack remains at large, and while many details are still not yet known, police have confirmed that the victims are not students. The incident is yet another recent tragedy causing many people to rally around gun control reforms.

FYI: L.L. Bean will no longer sell guns or ammunition to people under 21. One step at a time...

The Oscars + What To Know

Sunday is the Academy Awards, and if you've been out of the loop this season, here's what you need to know. The frontrunners for Best Picture are Three Billboards Over Ebbing, MO; Get Out; and The Shape of Water, while the actors most likely to take home gold statues include Allison Janney and Gary Oldman. Tune in to ABC on Sunday night for the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted show — you won't want to miss it.

Seriously?! If a female-led movie wins Best Picture, it'll be the first one to do so in 13 years. WTF?!

Kylie Jenner + Stormi

How cute is this? Kylie Jenner's first photo with baby Stormi, one month after the infant's birth, is seriously adorable. And perhaps telling — many fans are speculating that Kylie and Travis Scott are engaged, judging from the ring the make-up mogul is wearing in the pic. Hm...

OMG: Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong'o are starring a movie together and we're already obsessed.

Aly Raisman + USA Gymnastics

This is a bold move. Olympic gymnast and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman is suing USA Gymnastics for negligence in how the organization and overseeing committee handled the Larry Nassar case. Raisman's lawsuit claims that USA Gymnastics and the USOC didn't act when it came to Nassar's abuse, despite several warnings about his behavior. You go, Aly.

ZZZ: There's a club for napping in New York City now. Don't even pretend you're not interested.

Dr. Pimple Popper + TV

If you're one of the many people obsessed with Dr. Pimple Popper on Instagram, get ready – she's getting a TV show. The dermatologist will have a series on TLC this summer all about, well, popping pimples, and let's be real — you're gonna tune in to watch, even if you have to cover your eyes.

Heads Up: Here's your daily horoscope. Enjoy!

What to Watch: Happy Jane the Virgin night, y'all! Tune in to the CW at 9 to watch.