Jesse Pinkman is back in the Breaking Bad movie El Camino, but he won't be the only beloved character to return since the El Camino cast features both major and small players from the Emmy-winning series. The Netflix movie will follow Aaron Paul's Jesse immediately following the Breaking Bad series finale. Jesse briefly tasted freedom driving away in his El Camino after Walter White saved him. Yet, as the DEA searches for Jesse in the sequel movie, other Breaking Bad characters will become involved in this manhunt. Only a few actors were confirmed ahead of the premiere on Oct. 11. But knowing the mind of creator Vince Gilligan, the possibilities of cameos in El Camino are endless.

Evidence began to emerge nearly a year ago that Gilligan was working on a Breaking Bad follow-up movie about Jesse. Yet, details remained relatively scarce with The Hollywood Reporter noting the movie filmed in secret. Even with the movie confirmed and about to premiere, the cast list is hush-hush. The Hollywood Reporter stated in September that El Camino "features more than 10 familiar characters from the show." But the publication respected Gilligan's wishes and only revealed two other characters who would be involved besides Paul's Jesse — Skinny Pete and Badger, who have appeared in trailers for the movie.

While the official cast list is being kept under wraps, there are bound to be some major comebacks when the movie drops. Especially since the Oct. 7 red carpet premiere in Los Angeles was essentially a Breaking Bad reunion. Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader) and RJ Mitte (Walt Jr.) were in attendance — although Mitte said he wasn't in the film to TheWrap. As well as actors whose characters had died during the series, like Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), Krysten Ritter (Jane Margolis), and Jesse Plemons (Todd Alquist).

Walter White actor Bryan Cranston also made an appearance, which will only make fans more hopeful that Heisenberg himself will return. But here are the only Breaking Bad actors who were confirmed to be in El Camino ahead of the movie's release.

Aaron Paul Ben Rothstein/Netflix At the start of the 2013 Breaking Bad series finale, Paul's Jesse had been held prisoner by Todd and Uncle Jack's white supremacist gang for months. But Walter White finally did something to help Jesse when he killed all the members of the Aryan Brotherhood gang to help Jesse escape. Jesse cried tears of happiness as he drove off in his El Camino. However, Mr. White's actions will continue to haunt Jesse as the sequel movie has Paul reprising the character while he's on the run since he's the main suspect of the massacre.

Charles Baker Cathy Kanavy/AMC Charles Baker's Skinny Pete appeared in the first trailer for El Camino where he told the DEA he'd never give up Jesse's whereabouts. Skinny Pete is one of Jesse's oldest friends and in Season 1, he even introduced Jesse to Tuco Salamanca. He stopped drug dealing for Jesse and Walt in Breaking Bad and successfully stopped using meth for some time. While it's not clear if he is still using drugs, the trailers indicate that Jesse turns to Skinny Pete in his time of need in El Camino.

Matt Jones Lewis Jacobs/AMC Adding some comic relief in the original series was Matt Jones as Jesse's other friend Brandon Mayhew, aka Badger. Like Skinny Pete, Badger dealt Blue Sky for Heisenberg and was a user. The last viewers saw of them, Badger and Skinny Pete helped Walt threaten Elliott and Gretchen Schwartz. They had lost track of Jesse, thinking he had moved away to Alaska, before realizing he was still cooking meth in the area. This bumbling twosome will reunite with Jesse in El Camino — and maybe use those stacks of cash Walt gave them to help their old friend.

Larry Hankin Ursula Coyote/AMC Junkyard owner Old Joe only appeared in two episodes of Breaking Bad, but Larry Hankin will be back for El Camino. Even when Hank tried to search it, Old Joe helped Walt and Jesse destroy the RV in Season 3. While he only appeared in the Season 5 premiere, Old Joe sold them a giant wrecking yard magnet that wiped evidence off Gus Fring's laptop, helped modify the meth finishing tank, and destroyed Mike's car after Walt killed him all in the final season. Based on a teaser trailer, it looks like Jesse may be calling on Old Joe for help once more in El Camino — and Jesse will need more than Joe's PMA (positive mental attitude) to help him out of his current situation.