If you perused the recently released list of the actors joining the Game Of Thrones spinoff cast and said "who?" no one would blame you. The new cast is not filled with known stars, but that doesn't mean they're all unknowns. In fact, there are a few rising stars you might recognize from their past work including Twilight and Harry Potter alum Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bower played Young Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — and Caius in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2 — which means he's probably best prepared for the fandom that might come with his new GoT gig. While little is known about who he will play in the unsurprisingly still hush-hush Game Of Thrones spinoff beyond the fact that it will be a series regular, Bower has already built himself a pretty good resume of characters.

As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, Bower has appeared in Tim Burton's musical Sweeney Todd as the young sailor Anthony Hope and starred in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. He's also appeared on TV shows like TNT's Will, AMC's The Prisoner, and Starz's Camelot as King Arthur. So don't worry, he's got experience starring in epics.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bower's not the only star of the Game Of Thrones spin-off that has an impressive resume under his belt. Even if you don't immediately recognize the new cast's names — Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo —you might recognize their faces.

For instance, Georgie Henley played Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia trilogy. Sharp appeared in the Netflix movie To The Bone, and more recently starred in How to Talk to Girls at Parties alongside Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman. Atim, known for her theater work, currently stars in the Hulu series Harlot.

Like Bowers, Regbo appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Young Dumbledore, a role he previously played in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. And Jeremiah, who stars on AMC's Humans, might have beat them all. He actually stars opposite current Game Of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Iain Glen in the upcoming film The Flood.

Along with the cast announcement, Variety reported that the GoT spinoff pilot has found its director in SJ Clarkson, who directed episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones, Succession, and Orange Is The New Black. Most recently, she directed and produced the BBC limited series Collateral starring Carey Mulligan, which is now available on Netflix.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was previously announced that the Game Of Thrones spinoff would star Naomi Watts as a mysterious new character described as "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret." The spinoff, which starts filming this year, is also keeping a few secrets of its own.

As of now, little is really known about the series, which won't premiere until after the final season of Game Of Thrones ends. It doesn't even have a title, despite author George R.R. Martin suggesting one: The Long Night. Martin's said it's the perfect name for the series, which will, according to HBO, "take place before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

All of this mystery, though, just might make fans more excited for the new series. So let's be honest whether you know this cast or not, it's likely you'll be getting to know them once the Game Of Thrones spinoff finally premieres.