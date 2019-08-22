You may not have known the guy in Taylor Swift's "Lover" video for 20 seconds or 20 years, but he's someone true Swifties will definitely recognize. Swift's newest leading man is named Christian Owens, and, as the Grammy winner explained during her Aug. 22 livestream event called “Taylor Swift - Lover’s Lounge (Live)," he's someone she's performed on stage with for years.

"He's amazing. Every single night I could see how expressive he is and how just heroic and what an amazing actor he is, as well as being an incredible dancer," she said during the livestream of Owens, who was also the leading man in the "King of My Heart" performance on her reputation tour last year. "He's your new best friend, your new favorite artist ... he's one of the most talented people I've ever met."

Swift also noted that Owens is "an amazing musician," who's going to be putting out music soon and "every record label is going to be fighting over him." She even encouraged her fans to follow his Instagram account @owensc18 — so expect those follower numbers to skyrocket imminently.

Owens even posted a countdown clock in his IG Stories, ahead of the music video debut for the title track off of Lover — which Swift will officially drop on Aug. 23.

A quick scroll through Owens' IG account shows that he and Swift do, indeed, go way back. In April 2015, he announced he was joining the singer on her world tour in support of 1989. Ever since then, his page has been filled with photos documenting his time touring with Swift, whom, a month later, he called "such an inspiring artist."

As it turns out, "Lover" isn't even the first major music video Owens has starred in this week. When Normani dropped her "Motivation" clip on Aug. 16, he immediately caught fans' attention, showing off some serious skill — and his chiseled body — dancing shirtless with the former Fifth Harmony member.

"It was such a pleasure to be apart of this project!!" he wrote in an IG post the day the same day the video dropped. "She is beautiful inside and out. 🌹"

