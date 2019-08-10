The youngest of the Kardahian/Jenners may be ringing in 22 on an Italian getaway, but Kylie Jenner's birthday tributes from her family must have made her feel like she was right back home. In addition to some seriously sweet messages, the famous fam, of course, had to add some of their favorite family photos — some sillier than others — spanning Kylie's more than two decades of life. With the lip kit mogul officially turning 22 on Aug. 10, the birthday love started rolling in first thing in the morning.

Matriarch Kris Jenner got the fun started, wishing her "baby" a happy birthday by sharing a carousel of ten photos of Kylie through the years. Kris appeared in the first shot holding her youngest daughter when she was a toddler (wearing a birthday hat, of course), and again later in more recent pics, including one with a Snapchat dog filter.

"I can’t believe you are 22," Kris wrote. "It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy...."

Kylie's one-year-old daughter Stormi even made a cameo in one of Kris' uploads, and she added that watching Kylie tackle motherhood "has been such a wonderful blessing." As she concluded the post: "I am so proud of you... You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. 💕mommy #HappyBirthdayKylie"

Caitlyn Jenner took a less verbose approach. (A picture is worth a thousand words anyway, right?) "Happy birthday @kyliejenner," she wrote, along with two throwback photos. One of the Jenner family pics even included Caitlyn's ex, Kris.

Big sis Kim Kardashian skipped the theme of sharing childhood photos, posting a super glam shot from their KKW x Kylie fragrance collaboration ad campaign, shot by Hype Williams. As Kim wrote to Kylie in her message:

"When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all."

At the end of her post, Kim also revealed that she decided to save Kylie some birthday embarrassment. "I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day," she wrote, "but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋"

For Kendall Jenner's part, she expressed her bday love in her Instagram Story. In a series of ten posts, Kendall shared photos of her and Kylie from the time they were little all the way up until their night out at the 2019 Met Ball. Kendall called Kylie "tiny" in one childhood pic, and her "little twin" in another. The sisters have clearly been tight their whole lives.

As of publication, big sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian hadn't yet shared their birthday messages, but they're surely imminent. Kourtney did, however, share some sneak peeks of Kylie's 22nd birthday celebration, in her Instagram Story on Aug. 9. In a mix of Boomerangs and videos, Kourt showed her and "angel baby" Kylie (in a long, neon pink wig) dancing in front of a mirror — and Kylie giving her a piggyback ride. "Why am I always on one of my sisters' backs?" Kourtney joked in a text overlay.

He may not legally be a member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian family just yet, but Kylie's man Travis Scott, with whom she shares Stormi, of course has been spoiling her all week. After promising he was "just getting started" with a sea of rose petals, the "Sicko Mode" rapper also gifted Kylie with some serious birthday drip: a silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace with the Kylie Cosmetics logo.

Travis also showed Kylie social media birthday love with his own Instagram post. He wrote: "Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!"

If all the birthday love from her fam — as she yachts around Italy — is any indication, Kylie is, indeed, livin' la dolce vita.