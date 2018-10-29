November is kind of an odd time. The month has Election Day, and Veteran's Day, and Thanksgiving, but none of those have real seasons attached to them. September marks the start of the fall season, October gets Halloween and all things spooky, December is full-on holiday season... but November? It's mostly just a cold, awkward bridge between fall and winter; between Halloween and Christmas. So what does one do in November to pass the time? Well, if you're a Netflix subscriber, you watch classic movies, and the new movies on Netflix this week definitely fit the bill.

Among the plethora of all-time and modern classics hitting the streaming site the first week of November is Sex and the City: The Movie. The film is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and it's still just as fun to watch now as it was a decade ago. You'll remember what it felt like the first time you saw Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte marking major milestones that could only be handled on the big screen; from Carrie's wedding and Charlotte's pregnancy, to Miranda's marital problems and Samantha turning 50. The movie will take you back to a simpler time of cosmos and Manolos, and who couldn't use that right now?

If Sex and the City isn't your jam, have no fear, as Netflix has plenty of other new movies and shows streaming this week. You can check out the best of the lot below.

1 'Sex and the City: The Movie' - Nov 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Can you believe it's been ten years?

2 ‘Bram Stoker's Dracula’ - Nov 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube In case you're still not all Halloweened out after Oct 31, you can check out this classic horror flick.

3 ‘Cape Fear’ - Nov 1 Universal Pictures All-Access on YouTube Any fans of The Simpsons who are looking to discover the inspiration behind one of the show's best episodes, look no further.

4 ‘Children of Men’ - Nov 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This underrated sci-fi gem will undoubtedly be regarded as a future classic in the genre.

5 ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ - Nov 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This pioneering flick from Stephen Spielberg is as impactful today as it was 41 years ago.

6 ‘Cloverfield’ - Nov 1 TrailerInHD on YouTube This unassuming horror film kicked off a franchise that's now three films and counting.

7 ‘Doctor Strange’ - Nov 1 Marvel Entertainment on YouTube In case you missed this trippy Marvel movie when it was last on Netflix, now you've got another chance to see it.

8 ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ - Nov 1 Movieclips on YouTube Although this early George Clooney movie spends its first third as a straight up crime film, things take a strange turn when the main characters mistakenly head to a vampire bar.

9 ‘Good Will Hunting’ - Nov 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This is the movie that put Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on the map and won an Oscar for Robin Williams.

10 ‘Julie & Julia’ - Nov 1 Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Who doesn't want to watch Meryl Streep play Julia Child?

11 ‘National Lampoon's Animal House’ - Nov 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Widely considered one of the greatest comedies ever made, this film is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

12 ‘Scary Movie 2’ - Nov 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The Wayans brothers return with another horror spoof, this time targeting haunted house movies.

13 ‘Scary Movie 3’ - Nov 1 KevinNashinator on YouTube The Zucker brothers take over for the Wayans and display an entirely different comic sensibility in this franchise's third installment.

14 ‘The English Patient’ - Nov 1 Miramax on YouTube Elaine Benes may not have been a fan, but that doesn't mean you won't be.

15 ‘House of Cards’: Season 6 - Nov 2 Netflix on YouTube Kevin Spacey is out, and it's time for Robin Wright to take over the spotlight she's deserved for so long.

16 ‘The Holiday Calendar’ - Nov 2 Netflix on YouTube Netflix is gunning for Hallmark and starting the Christmas season early with this original — and appropriately cheesy — holiday romance.

17 ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ - Nov 2 Netflix on YouTube The late, great Orson Welles' final film is finally seeing the light of day after four decades. You won't want to miss this.

18 ‘They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead’ - Nov 2 Netflix on YouTube After watching The Other Side of the Wind, you'll definitely want to check out this companion piece documentary about the movie's troubled history.