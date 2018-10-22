Nostalgia, particularly for the '90s, is pretty much driving the entertainment world these days. Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, and Roseanne (well, minus Roseanne) are all back on the air, and Netflix has had its own luck by offering continuations and reboots of '90s faves like Full House, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Wet Hot American Summer. Now, among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week is the streaming giant's next big reboot in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — an update on the TGIF classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch — and it's arriving at the perfect time.

Not only is the new Sabrina striking when the '90s nostalgia iron is hot, it's also hitting Netflix just in time for Halloween. The new series lives up to the "chilling" aspect of its title by drawing more from the darker comic book series of the same name, first released in 2014, than the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom, resulting in a Sabrina that is 100 percent not what you remembered. In this new update, the half-breed Sabrina Spellman must decide between committing herself fully to the witch world (way more satanic than you remember from the '90s) or the human world on her 16th birthday, and let's just say things get a little out of hand.

As exciting as the return of Sabrina may be, Chilling Adventures isn't the only new addition to Netflix this week. So check out the list below for everything that's streaming through Oct 28.

1 'Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh' - Oct 23 Netflix on YouTube The comic returns to the stage for his first stand up special in decades, and with its cheeky title Sandler shows he hasn't lost his sense of self-deprecating humor.

2 'Bodyguard' - Oct 24 Netflix on YouTube Rumored to be in the running to be the next James Bond, former King in the North Richard Madden essentially auditions for the role with this new action thriller series from the U.K.

3 'Great News': Season 2 - Oct 25 TV Promo 360 on YouTube This NBC workplace sitcom, which is co-executive produced by Tina Fey, adds its second — and final — season to the streaming site.

4 'Been So Long' - Oct 26 Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original musical will have you singing, dancing, and cheering — possibly all at the same time!

5 'Castlevania': Season 2 - Oct 26 Netflix on YouTube Netflix's animated adaptation of the vampire-driven video game series returns for its second season just in time for Halloween.

6 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' - Oct 26 Netflix on YouTube Prepare to be chilled.

7 'Dovlatov' - Oct 26 Geomovies on YouTube This Russian biopic details the life of the Soviet writer.

8 'Jefe' - Oct 26 Netflix This Spanish comedy tells the story of a surly businessman who gains a new lease on life thanks to an office janitor.

9 'Shirkers' - Oct 26 Netflix on YouTube This unique documentary shares the tale of a group of Singaporean teens who had a dream — and the mysterious American man who took it away from them.

10 'Terrorism Close Calls' - Oct 26 Netflix This new series details the worst terrorist attacks that didn't happen, and reveals the measures that were taken to prevent them.

11 'Girl From Nowhere' - Oct 27 Netflix This Thai series centers on a mysterious young girl who transfers to various schools in order to uncover the seedy underbelly of each.