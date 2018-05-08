The One Thing Your Partner Will Do If They’re No Longer Happy, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Your partner's happiness is something you should never take for granted. It's so easy to get caught up in the security of being in a committed partnership that you tend to forget relationships constantly need work. It's not just about being faithful to each other. It takes some effort to keep each other happy. So, how can you tell whether or not your partner is happy in your relationship? According to an astrologer, your partner's zodiac sign can clue you in.

Every zodiac sign has certain things they need in a relationship in order to be happy. While some signs may need a lot of communication, others just need someone who understands their unique ways. Although checking to see how compatible your partner's Sun sign is with yours can be entertaining, astrologer Amy Tripp, tells Bustle, it's not nearly as important as people think.

"The biggest misconception people have about compatibility is that it is based solely on Sun signs," Tripp says. "Although it does represent one facet of compatibility, there are many more aspects to explore." In other words, relationship compatbility is a little more complicated than knowing your partner's birthday.

That's particularly important to note because it just goes to show you that any combination of zodiac signs can have a happy and fulfilling relationship. Some combinations may take more work than others, but anything is possible. Digging a little deeper into your partner's individual sign can give you more information on what they like, don't like, and how to deal with problems that may arise. If you want to make adjustments in order to have a happier relationship, you can use astrology as a guide. So here's how you can tell if your partner isn't happy in the relationship, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle When an Aries is unhappy in their relationship, you'll know. "They'll either start doing their own thing or move on to the next thing," Tripp says. That's because Aries is a sign might be very "me-focued" as opposed to "we-focused." If they're unhappy in a situation, they'll find ways to be happy again. The good news is, they won't string you along or ghost. "Aries is very direct and will let you know," she says. If you're dating an Aries and you feel them start to pull away, bring it back to the beginning. Let them remember why they fell for you in the first place and get yourselves back to that place again.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Unlike Aries, Taurus won’t be as likely to leave when they're unhappy because they're a sign of stability. They like comfort and dislike change. As Tripp says, they may stick around until it’s intolerable and then let out whatever they’ve been holding in. "If living together, things may start to feel more like a roommate situation, and they may turn to material goods or food as substitutes for intimacy," she says. The key here is to identify when your Taurus is feeling down about the relationship as soon as possible. Because "once their mind is made up it usually won’t change as this is a stubborn sign," Tripp says. Taurus is all about sensual experiences, so give them an experience to remember in order to bring them back in.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle When a Gemini is no longer happy in their relationship, communication will start to fade. "They will likely grow less interested in talking to you about day-to-day activities, conversations will be less frequent, and they'll be less curious about your life," Tripp says. But don't think spotting their unhappiness will be easy. According to her, their "dualistic nature" makes it easy to fake happiness for a good while. They're also a sign that's more prone to cheating because of their flirty nature, so that's important to watch out for as well. If you want your Gemini to fall back in love and be happy in your relationship, mentally challenge them. It's all about bringing a little mystery back.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If your partner is an unhappy Cancer, they will withdraw into their shell. They won't be as affectionate, they'll hide their feelings, and will essentially put their guard up and distance themselves. "This is another sign that will stay in a relationship even if unhappy because of the emotional security it brings," Tripp says. If you want your partner to be happy again, do something kind and comforting that they'll love. Maybe cook them a meal or plan a cozy date night in. Cancers are all about the security of home, so make it comfortable again.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle When a Leo likes you, they will do their best to impress you. You'll know they're really in love when they start making you the center of attention. So unsurprisingly, when they're no longer feeling it, they might stop trying to impress you or they may stop showing you off to their friends or colleagues. Basically, they might start to go cold on you, which isn't the best thing considering that they're fire signs. "Leo is a loyal sign and is likely to be upfront about their feelings instead of hiding them or cheating," Tripp says. So the good news is, you'll know upfront. When they do bring up their feelings, it's a great opportunity to talk about it and figure out how you can turn it back around.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are one of those signs that really make an effort in their relationship. They'll do things for you without you having to ask and they'll go out of their way to make you happy. So when they're unhappy, everything might stop. "They will stop being at your service, going out of their way to do the little, practical things to help you, and they’ll also stop trying to 'fix' you," Tripp says. Virgos are another sign that value honesty and transparency in a partner. So just be honest with them. If you notice something is up, don't be afraid to bring it up and have a conversation from there. It may be uncomfortable for them, but it may be necessary for your relationship to come out successful.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Libras are people-pleasers and will often put another’s needs ahead of their own," Tripp says. Because they'll have a hard time telling you directly that they're unhappy, it will show in their actions. According to Tripp, they may start flirting with everyone or stop caring about making relationship decisions together. If this is the case, be sure to let your feelings be known and then give your Libra some space. Pushing them into a decision or to be open about their feelings right away will make them even more unhappy. When they're finally ready to talk, they'll come to you.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle When a Scorpio is unhappy they might be less intimate, less sexual, and less emotionally involved. "They may project their unhappiness on to you by being more suspicious or controlling," Tripp says. So be sure to watch out for that. Because Scorpio is a water (i.e. emotional) sign, Tripp says, they're not afraid to confront tough issues. The key here is to be upfront with them. Scorpios value honesty above everything else. If you feel like there's a problem, let them know so you can figure it out together. Don't become passive-aggressive, because they value honesty.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius tend to be difficult to pin down just because they like their independence and doing their own thing. But you'll know for sure that they're unhappy if you start to see them being more independent. "They will take off and go on an adventure, may travel more and want to go off exploring on their own," Tripp says. Unlike other signs who need communication to work things out, it may be best to give them some space. Some Sagittarius can feel like they're being smothered and that's the last thing you want to do. Do as Tripp says, just do your own thing for now. "Take a trip yourself and maybe even learn something new." They'll be back around eventually.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Among all the zodiac signs, Tripp says Capricorns are the least likely to leave when they're unhappy. "They try to stick out a relationship because they feel the weight of commitments," she says. But you'll notice if they are unhappy if they start focusing more on work commitments and ambitions. They might start to be cold and less affectionate. Because they're less likely to leave, having an open conversation with them about any issues you may have is important. If you notice they're spending a lot more time at work, don't be afraid to bring it up. If issues are left undiscussed you might have resentment in your relationship, so don't let it get to that point.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius will be open about their unhappiness, and according to Tripp will want to work on the friendship aspect of your relationship. "Don't be surprised if they even ask for an open relationship just to test it out," she says. Aquarius is one of those signs that's known for doing their own thing and going with their feelings in the moment, so it's hard to really come up with a solid solution here. If anything, let them know how special they are to you, and give them the freedom to work it out on their own.