The One Thing You’re Least Likely To Forgive Someone For, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone's held a grudge at some point in their life. But when it comes to astrology, there are definitely a few things each zodiac signs has a hard time forgiving, and may hold onto with an extra intensity. Depending on their personality traits, and what matters most to them, certain betrayals, mistakes, and wrongdoings might be tough for them to shake.

It's OK to take time to get over something. But when it comes to a grudge, it's better to work on letting it go and moving forward, as fast as possible. "Holding onto a grudge can be toxic to your body, mind, and psyche," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "Unresolved anger and resentment can lead to feelings of bitterness over time, and this can affect relationships and even your health."

That's why forgiveness is key, as it's a way of releasing toxicity from the brain. "Forgiveness can set you free to move forward with your life, opening you to new relationships and experiences that may have been inaccessible, as old grudges can keep you stuck in the past," Lang says. "It is important to recognize if you are holding a grudge so you can begin the forgiveness process, which often involves making peace with the situation within yourself."

That may mean reaching out to friends, talking with a therapist, and also being aware of what sticks in your mind and bugs you the most. Here is the one thing each sign has trouble forgiving others for, according to an expert.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Acts Of Betrayal Tina Gong/Bustle For the most part, Aries doesn't hold grudges. "They generally have the ability to express their anger or frustration, and when they do, it is often assertive, forthright, and at times blunt," Lang says. "Then, they can let go and start all over, almost as if nothing’s happened." The one thing they might get hung up on, though, is betrayal. "They might have a difficult time forgiving someone for throwing them under the bus, or rather, betrayal for personal gain, especially in professional or social circumstances," she says. "If someone takes credit for something they did, for example. They can be competitive, and this type of unfair behavior can upset them to the core."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Stealing Tina Gong/Bustle The one thing Taurus can't move past is stealing, "whether it’s an idea, thing, or money," Lang says. "Even someone not paying back loaned money would upset Taurus." While they're incredibly passionate and generous, Taurus values their hard-earned resources and carefully chosen things, which is why they're so affected by stealing. "They might give a big gift, for example, but if they feel taken advantage of, their trust can be shaken."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Misunderstandings Tina Gong/Bustle Like Aries, Gemini isn't likely to hold a grudge. "Being a mutable sign, they can shift gears and let go easier than most signs," Lang says. "If anything, they might have trouble forgiving someone for small misunderstandings that become bigger issues." Gemini wants to be heard, understood and acknowledged, and many "will talk through these misunderstandings in an attempt to gain clarity," Lang says. "However, they may create stories in their own minds about what happened without checking it out with the other person. This can lead them to jump to conclusions." And it can be difficult for them to forgive.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Cheating Tina Gong/Bustle Since Cancer has an ironclad memory, it "can make them more inclined to hold a grudge," Lang says. And this is especially true they are cheated or deceived in some way. "These actions hurt worse for a Cancer than lying," she says. "Deception over a long period of time can lead Cancer to question everything about the relationship. When they lose trust, some Cancers put up their shells and protect their sensitive hearts."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Rejection Tina Gong/Bustle If Leo gets rejected, it'll stick in their mind for years. "Leo generally likes to feel a sense of belonging," Lang says. "Their friendships can be top priority. When drama ensues, or they feel rejected by people whom they consider friends, they might need some time before wholly forgiving."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Harsh Criticism Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo can be tough on themselves, so they may hold a grudge if someone gives them harsh criticism. They can be super sensitive, Lang says, but that doesn't mean they're against all types of feedback. "Constructive, healthy feedback is a different thing ... and they often appreciate the collaborative process of working with others to perfect a skill, project, or themselves."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Injustice Tina Gong/Bustle As a sign represented by the scales, Libra is all about restoring harmony and balance in any situation. "But if there is one thing Libra finds intolerable, it is injustice," Lang says. "Often, they feel this on behalf of others close to them or about social injustice." If you aren't being fair, Libra won't quickly forget it.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Betrayals Tina Gong/Bustle Since it takes a while for Scorpio to let their guard down and open up, they're all the more likely to hold a grudge if someone betrays their trust. "They can have trust issues and can be sensitive (though they usually do not show it)," Lang says. "When they let someone in, they take that very seriously. If someone betrays their trust, they can put up their wall of protection. It may take a long time for them to build trust again."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Lying Tina Gong/Bustle For Sagittarius, trust is everything. So if anyone lies to them, the after effects can stick around for years. "As a mutable sign, they don’t often hold grudges or resentments, but they can walk away from a friendship if they can no longer trust the person," Lang says.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Disrespect Tina Gong/Bustle If Capricorn is going to a hold a grudge, it'll be because someone slighted or disrespected them. As Lang says, "Many Capricorns have a genuine sense of pride because they give their all, especially in professional or social settings. They can become upset when they don’t feel appreciated or if they are undermined in some way by another." And it can take them a long time to move past it.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Maliciousness Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the most loving signs, Aquarius often feels the pain of others to an intense degree. "If someone hurts an animal or a close friend, Aquarius can take it to heart," Lang says. "In general, they may have a difficult time forgiving, especially if it was a serious wrongdoing."