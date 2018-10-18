The One Zodiac Sign You’re Likely To Fall For The Hardest, Based On Your Sign

Whenever you feel yourself falling head-over-heels for someone, it's often because they have a quality you find intensely attractive — yet you may not have an easy time defining what it is about them. It can be tough to pin down what, exactly, makes you feel those first pangs of love. But by taking astrology into account, it can help peel back the layers and better explain those initial phases of compatibility.

Depending on your zodiac sign, you might have a few specific things you're looking for in a partner, whether it's deep conversation, a sense of understanding, or simply someone who's down to go on adventures at a moment's notice. Or, you might find yourself attracted to your opposite, due to the fact they balance you out, or make you feel grounded.

As it goes with astrology, this recipe for love is complex. "When looking at the sun signs, signs of the same element (earth, air, fire, and water) tend to relate well with one another and feel a sense of ease together," professional astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. "Opposite signs often have an immediate attraction and chemistry, [and they] can be a dynamic pair."

It's not an exact science, but it does seem to boil down to your personality, what you're looking for in an partner, and how those qualities align. Here is the one sign you're most likely to fall hardest for, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Since Aries is a fire sign, they often fall hardest for folks who radiate energy and charisma — two traits Leo has in spades. "Leo hides their insecurities well, and they give the impression of holding their own in a crowd. You could even find them center stage," Lang says. But that's not the only quality Aries finds attractive in Leo. "Aries can also enjoy the pursuit, and being a fixed sign, Leo can take things slow, giving Aries the chance to enjoy the process."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle As an earth sign, Taurus is into all things sensual and comfortable. So they tend to fall hardest for Virgo, another sign that enjoys taking life at a slow and steady pace. "Virgo appears stable, a trait Taurus loves," Lang says. "This pair can have chemistry because Virgo takes the time for romance." They know just what to say to create the type of intense connection that sweeps Taurus right off their feet.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Aquarius Tina Gong/Bustle Anyone who possesses the ability to hold an interesting conversation will instantly win a Gemini's heart. And the sign most likely to do so is chatty, free-spirited Aquarius. "Aquarius's open-minded approach to life fits with Gemini’s intellectual curiosity," Lang says. But they also fall for the sense of freedom Aquarius provides. "These two can be free-spirited enough to allow one another to feel free even in a committed relationship."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio can come off as cold and distant, but Cancer sees straight through it, right to their sensitive core. They enjoy the sense of mystery, and the process of slowly uncovering Scorpio's inner world. "Cancer is usually discerning when it comes to love, and they look for someone who can go deep, like Scorpio, and share an emotional connection," Lang says. "Because both signs generally take time to build up trust, this connection is one that may start slowly but build over time."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Aries Tina Gong/Bustle Since Leo is such a confident, vivacious sign, they often fall hardest for people who can match their energy, like Aries. "Aries is passionate, and they have the courage to make the first move," Lang says. "Leo may be attracted to Aries’ ability to take command of any situation." These two also have a lot of fun together, which intensifies their connection. "Aries tend to be unafraid to meet new people or try the hottest new places in town. For a Leo with an active social life, this would be a definite plus."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle As a stable and hardworking sign, Capricorn is just the type of person Virgo's looking for when it comes to love. "Virgo falls for Capricorn’s tenacity and ambition. At the same time, being earth signs, they are both sensual as well," Lang says. "They both tend to have strong work ethic and can be a match for one another in that respect. This pair could be a power couple."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle If Libra is going to have an intense connection with anyone, it's going to be with a Gemini. As Lang says, "Both signs are social butterflies who love conversation." So they may find themselves curled up in a restaurant, talking for hours and hours. But they also enjoy going out into the world, which further deepens their connection. "Because Libra enjoys sharing experiences, like cultural events or travel, they make a good match for curious Gemini," Lang says.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle In a classic case of "opposite attract," Scorpio tends to fall hardest for Taurus, whose measured nature helps balance out their fiery, intense energy. "Both signs are passionate when it comes to romance," Lang says. But they tend to take a different approach, which ends up being quite appealing for Scorpio. "Scorpio tends to need some intensity, and while Taurus may not be the most emotionally intense sign, they can offer an interesting contrast that gives Scorpio that feeling of depth," she says. "Taurus tends also to be stable and reliable, and with trust issues, Scorpio gravitates toward partners with those qualities."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Aries Tina Gong/Bustle As the most free-spirited sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius tends to fall in love with Aries, who is often fearless and willing to see life as one big adventure. "Aries has the energy and enthusiasm for life that matches Sagittarius," Lang says. "Both signs can be optimistic, and they can inspire one another. They are both active and would likely never get bored with one another."

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Cancer Tina Gong/Bustle Even though they are opposite signs, Capricorn can be swept away by Cancer — all thanks to their loving and supporting qualities. "Capricorn often has a focus on building a reputation and successful career, and Cancer shows immediate support," Lang says. Capricorn is also impressed by Cancer's ability to keep up with their busy social life. "Both can be outgoing, especially if they feel purposeful in forming new connections (like networking)," she says. "Cancer balances Capricorn’s stubbornness, too, and with a Cancer, Capricorn might feel supported and nurtured. The pair can be quite a power couple as well."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Libra Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquarius loves conversation and intellectual curiosity, and with social grace, Libra makes a great match," Lang says. These two can keep each other on their toes, which is something Aquarius enjoys. Libra also tends to be quite aloof, which makes them appealing to free-spirited Aquarius. They don't have to worry about feeling too tied down, since Libra is happy to do their own thing. As Lang says, "This gives them an air of healthy detachment that Aquarius appreciates."