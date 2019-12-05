Do you like mysteries? Do you like coffee? Do you like the idea of those things somehow being combined? You’re in luck because Starbucks is launching a new mystery flavor creamer this winter and it wants you to guess what that flavor is.

Earlier this summer, Starbucks announced its line of at-home Starbucks creamers which included a Caramel Creamer, a White Chocolate Creamer, and a Cinnamon Dolce Creamer. Given the success of these three creamers, Starbucks is expanding its line to include another flavor this winter. Of course, it’d be too easy to just announce the new flavor. So, the company is running a “Starbucks Creamer Mystery Flavor” promotion letting fans and caffeine fiends try to guess the upcoming creamer.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 5 running until Wednesday, Dec. 11, you can tweet your guesses using the hashtags #StarbucksCreamerMysteryFlavor and #giveaway. Per an emailed press release, the first 50 people to guess the mystery flavor correctly will get a bottle of the creamer before it hits shelves nationwide in January. Not only will you get coffee creamer bragging rights, you’ll get a bottle of the stuff as well. You’ve got less than a week to guess so better start making a list (of possible creamer flavors) and checking it twice.

Starbucks

As per its previous three creamer flavors, the new “mystery flavor” will likely be inspired by a classic Starbucks drink. A press release from the company also suggests that the creamer will be inspired by an already existing drink. (Sorry to anyone hoping for cake pop creamer or pumpkin loaf creamer.)

Aside from that, Starbucks isn’t giving any hints as to what the flavor could be. The options are nearly endless if you take into account Starbucks' year-round drinks, their seasonal drinks, their secret menu drinks, and their gone-but-not-forgotten fan-favorite drinks. Perhaps the new creamer is a flavor homage to the Gingerbread Latte, a drink no longer on the Starbucks’ holiday menu. Maybe they’re taking it really classic and adding a Vanilla Latte flavor to their line up. Something nutty would be a nice addition to the list — maybe a Hazelnut Latte or a Chestnut Praline Latte creamer. Starbucks could also venture into cold drinks as inspiration for the next creamer. A Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino or Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino both sound like delicious options. I, personally, am holding out for a Chai Latte creamer, which sounds like an easy way to make a dirty chai at home.

I think we can all safely rule out drinks like the Mermaid Frappuccino, the Unicorn Frappuccino, and the Dragon Frappuccino. You’ll just have to go about creating your at-home magical drinks the old fashioned way.

Starbucks

Starbucks isn’t the only brand expanding its range of coffee creamers. Earlier this year, Coffee-mate added a Red Velvet Creamer to its offering. As its name suggests, the creamer essentially tastes like a slice of red velvet cake in a cup. Plus some coffee for good measure. Coffee-mate also recently announced some of its forthcoming creamers to look out for in the new year. You’ll be able to find Funfetti creamer and Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer at your local grocery store starting in January 2020. If you're in the market for coffee that tastes like cake and/or cereal, these two new creamers are exactly what you seek.

While you await these creamers of the future, you can spend some time trying to figure out what Starbucks’ mystery flavor creamer could be. Fingers crossed it's somehow cake pop.