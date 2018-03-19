Raise your glasses high, because the Sexy Unique Reunion is nigh. Over the weekend, Andy Cohen met up with your favorite Sexy Unique Superstars in Los Angeles to film the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion. Care to feast your eyes upon some reunion pic-SURs and a seating chart? Tell your eyeballs to grab a knife and fork, because that piping hot dish is coming right up.

The Bravo reunion seating chart, as any Bravoholic knows, is not a thing to be taken lightly. In 2014 episode of Bravo’s Ask Andy web series, Cohen confirmed that there is a method to the Real Housewives reunion seat assignment madness. He said,

"Usually, we put two women next to me who had big stories that year or who have a lot to say or who are in, you know, any kind of conflict with each other and have a lot going on and we're going to be coming to them during the show. We talk about it a lot. We tinker with it a lot. And it's one of my favorite conversations, by the way."

And thanks to Bravo's The Daily Dish, the Pump Rules Season 6 chart is now available. As is Bravo reunion tradition, Cohen is at the apex of the flying V formation. To his left is Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix. And on his right is Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

In the words of Scheana's oft-referenced forearm tattoo, it's all happening: Lala is in one of the two seats closet to Cohen. This is huge. The Season 6 seating chart basically confirms the thing that Lala fans *raises hand* have been screaming from the rooftops for years: She is a bona fide star.

And to think, just last season, Lala all but left the show for good. Thankfully, her departure was only but a blip. Could you imagine Season 6 without her? Could you imagine a world in which “It’s not about the pasta” never happened? Or a world in which we didn’t get to watch Lala deliver that unparalleled monologue on body positivity? Or a world in which we didn’t get a story arc in which she befriends Katie, Kristen, and Stassi? Season 6 has been beyond fantastic, and Lala is one of the reasons why.

So, we know where everyone's sitting, but where are they sitting? *Stares at photos and channels internet detective Kristen Doute.* On first glance, it kind of looks like the Pump reunion is finally back at LVP's eatery; the cast seems to be nestled in the warm and familiar glow of the restaurant's fuchsia lighting. But that is not the case.

It appears as though they filmed the post-season special in a venue that has something SUR does not: a flight of stairs. Also? According to Cohen's geotag, they taped the reunion in Van Nuys, which is about an hour away from SUR. The verdict: Much like the Season 5 reunion, the Season 6 reunion does not take place at the restaurant.

Two days after the taping, Kristen posted a photo on Instagram and dubbed the Season 6 reunion "the longest f*cking reunion in history." Considering how brilliantly bonkers this season has been, this feels right. Heck, if Faith Stowers appears on the reunion and speaks her piece, that segment could take an entire episode, and her and Jax's hookup is just one of the many storylines that rocked the season to its core.

What with the Jax cheating scandal, the Schwartz cheating scandal, the James and Lala drama, the Tom Tom saga, the Big Bear trip, the Las Vegas trip, Scheana’s relationship, “Call me Jason,” and so on, the season has already given us lot of stuff to unpack — and we're only halfway through Season 6.

As if the Season 6 episodes didn't provide the reunion with more than enough material, there is a ton of present-day Pump stuff to address, too. There's speculation regarding Jax and Brittany possibly being engaged. Stassi has a new boyfriend. Tom Tom is apparently still in the works. Scheana is doing a show in Las Vegas. Lala and James may not be friends anymore. And we're only scratching the SUR-face.

Like mini bottles of booze at Jax and Brittany's housewarming party, the list of possible Pump Rules Season 6 reunion topics cannot stop flowing. Here's hoping Bravo takes all of Saturday's undoubtedly glorious footage and turns it into a seven-part reunion special.