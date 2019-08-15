While all zodiac signs can find something in common with each other, there are a few zodiac signs who share core values, almost to the point it can be tough to tell them apart. If they end up in a relationship, they may find that these similarities keep them on the same page. And since they often want and care about the same things, they may notice they're naturally heading in the same direction in life, too.

Sharing core values really is important when it comes to being with a long-term partner, especially since it means no one has to stray too far from what they really believe in. Plus, "individuals experience greater fulfillment when they live by their values," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "When we don’t honor our values, our mental, emotional, and physical state suffers." That doesn't mean these couples have to have everything in common, but that there are benefits when basic core values match up.

Of course, when it comes to astrology, there are so many factors that can influence why each sign has certain things they care about. "Venus is the planet that governs over what we value in life," Barretta says, and the same is true for each sign's element, such as earth, fire, water, or air. Focusing on Sun signs, though, here are the zodiac couples who may have the most in common, according to an astrologer.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) & Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Shutterstock Taurus and Scorpio see eye-to-eye on a lot of things, but if anything is important to them it's loyalty. Both signs can become very fixed in their ways, Barretta says, making them big fans of security, too. And all of that can play out in the way they interact. For example, "they like a peaceful comfortable home," she says. Taurus loves to create that home, and Scorpio enjoys the comfy feeling it brings. You can often find them hanging out having deep conversations, or snuggling up on the couch, which is something that helps them feel close and secure. These two are also really good at keeping secrets, which is something the view as important, as it plays into a desire for trust. As Barretta says, "They both consider themselves to be very private and can keep confidences. Here you find a couple who share intimate time together in their own private world."

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) & Leo (July 23 - August 22) Shutterstock "Gemini and Leo make a good combination as far as couples are concerned," Barretta says. "Both of them like the social life, going to places of entertainment, concerts, plays, movies, etc., and share an interest in current events." And all of this connects back to some of their core values, which include passion and connection. Gemini, the conversationalist of the zodiac, values chatting and learning new things about other people — and Leo can definitely keep up. "Leo loves that Gemini hangs on their every word and this suits Gemini's inquisitive nature for knowing all that is going on," Barretta says. Their other shared values, socializing and communication, can bring them together. While other signs might find their lifestyle exhausting, these two only egg each other on — and have a lot of fun in the process.