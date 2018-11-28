Even after his death, Mac Miller is still able to move people through his music. And these two new, posthumous Mac Miller songs released by Spotify have prolonged his legacy even further. Before his death in September of 2018, Miller recorded a new version of his 2018 song "Dunno" and a cover of Billy Preston's "Nothing from Nothing" at a Spotify Singles session, and both songs were added to the music service on Tuesday, Nov. 27. These two new singles are bound to leave an impact on Miller fans, not only because of their emotional sound, but because it's a chance to hear the musician again.

"Dunno" is from Miller's album Swimming that he released a month before his death. The live Spotify version of "Dunno" is even more stripped down and raw than the original. That might make it even harder to listen to, especially as the lyrics seem to be about his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. But fans will find that it is well worth a listen.

His cover of Preston's 1974 song "Nothing from Nothing" is equally as melancholy — even at only one minute and 51 seconds. While the original was a bouncy, upbeat hit, Miller's version makes you really think about the meaning behind the lyrics, "Nothing from nothing leaves nothing/Gotta have something if you wanna be with me."

On Sept. 7, Miller died suddenly at the age of 26 at his home in Studio City, California. His death was officially ruled as a fatal accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol by the coroner in November, as reported by The New York Times. The rapper had been open about his struggles with addiction throughout his career, but his death was still a shock.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, Miller's career was far from over when he died. He had been scheduled to play a concert on Halloween at the Greek Theatre in L.A., which his family turned into the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" tribute concert. The concert featured performances by Chance the Rapper, SZA, and Travis Scott and proceeds from the event went to the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF). The MMCF was established after Miller's death and gives arts-focused opportunities to youth from underserved communities.

Miller's death affected many, including members of the music community and his fans. Grande herself has been vocal about the grief she has experienced since his passing. The longtime friends had collaborated on the songs "The Way" and "My Favorite Part." And they dated from 2016 to 2018 before they broke up and Grande started seeing now ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. He is one of a handful of exes to receive a shoutout on Grande's newest hit single "Thank U, Next," on which she sings, "Wish I could thank Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel."

Even though his fans may not have personally known Miller like Grande, they are still mourning his passing too. And while these posthumously released singles may leave you in tears, hearing Miller perform again should also serve as a reminder of the talent that he possessed. And maybe that can be a small source of comfort.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).