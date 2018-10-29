Hope you're in the mood for some sun, sand, and SUR. A handful of Vanderpump Rules stars took a trip to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend, and their adventure produced a ton of social media content. Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, brought a few Pumpers on the ol' private jet and flew everyone to Cabo to celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement. Lala, Randall, Jax, and Brittany were joined by Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Vander-newbie Beau Clark. They spent time on a boat, at the beach, on a water hoverboard, and at a bar that played at least one classic *NSYNC music video. It looked like a SUR-rific time.

And now here's where things get bittersweet. Filming on Pump Rules Season 7 has already wrapped, which means Season 7's premiere is coming down the pike. This also means this particular exc-SUR-sion will not be on the reality series. (Same goes for Randall, but that really goes without saying at this point.) Unlike, say, the cast's iconic trip to Hawaii, this is not a work vaycay. This is a vaycay-vaycay.

But there is a silver lining: Though this getaway did take place during the Pump Rules off-season, that does not mean it was not documented. As is wont to happen when they go on vacation together, the Sexy Unique Stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff snapped a whole bunch of pics and videos of their trip. What happened in Cabo, didn't stay in Cabo.

Here Are Some Pumpers Standing Next To The PJ

Happy Jaxany engagement weekend to us all.

Here Are Some Pumpers On A Boat

Wow, they really got stuck with some terrible weather, didn't they?

Here Are Some Pumpers Enjoying An *NSYNC Tune

And duh, Jax gave a shout out to his buddy Lance Bass.

Here's A Pumper Standing Next To The Ocean

Always here for a crocheted swimsuit plus goggles plus bandana combo.

Here's A Pumper's Fiancé On A Water Hoverboard

The future is now.

Here Is A Pumper On A Jet Ski

May this video play on a loop on the TV screens behind the bar at SUR one day.

Here Is Another Pumper On A Jet Ski

All that jet ski needs is a Tom Tom decal. Oh, and a sidecar.

Here Is A Pumper Doing A Solo Synchronized Swimming Routine Out Of The Water

As one does.

Here Are Some Pumpers Taking Selfies On A Boat

Love a synchronized selfie routine.

Here Is A Pumper Looking At The Ocean

Never not mad at a mactor moment.

And Here Is A Pumper About To Get Back On The PJ

Wow, (living vicariously though other people's) vacation goes by so fast, doesn't it?

Thanks, Pumpers, for giving us so many fantastic photographs and videos to pore over until Season 7 begins. The Pump Rules off-season is never easy, but things like that *NSYNC singalong video really do help get fans through these long, Pump-less months.