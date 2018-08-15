According to "spies" who spoke to the Page Six, Kimberly Guilfoyle's nickname for Donald Trump Jr. is "Junior Mint." Don Jr., who began dating Guilfoyle shortly after separating from his wife Vanessa, reportedly calls his girlfriend "Pooh Bear," according to the Post's "spies." The couple was reportedly heard using the pet names for each other in Southampton.

As for the meaning behind "Junior Mint," Page Six reports some of its sources said the name is a reference to Don Jr.'s bank account, though others said it has nothing to do with money. One could also reasonably surmise that it's a reference to the suffix of his last name, and the fact that he is Donald Trump's son, although Page Six didn't report that this is the case.

Prior to and during her relationship with Don Jr., Guilfoyle co-hosted The Five on Fox News. Some argued that this presented a conflict of interest, as she was reporting on the president while in a romantic relationship with the president's son, and in July, Guilfoyle left the network. She then joined America First, a pro-Trump political action committee, and will reportedly be campaigning for Republican congressional candidates in the fall.

According to the Page Six report, "spies" heard Don Jr. and Guilfoyle using their alleged pet names for one another while they were in Southampton "over the weekend." However, the Vancouver Sun reported that the president's eldest son was in fact vacationing in the Yukon mountains during that weekend.

More to come...