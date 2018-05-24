Which member of the Kardashian family is super serious about Family Feud? Survey says: Kanye West. In a new clip from the Kardashian-Jenner episode of Celebrity Family Feud, it's clear that West came to win and the rest of his family might not have been ready for it. "I'm here to win bro. I'm here to win," West told Steve Harvey in the footage, and you better believe him.

In the episode, airing Sunday, June 10, Kim Kardashian is ditching her biological family to play for Team West, which includes her husband, his aunt Kim Wallace, his cousin Jalil Peraza, and G.O.O.D. Music A&R Ricky Anderson. As for Team Kardashian, the group includes Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, cousin Cici Bussey, and Kim's bestie Jonathan Cheban, who flew in especially for the taping. Now that's a good friend — or someone who's a really big Family Feud fan.

What you may have noticed is the Kardashian team seems to have an extra player or two, but it doesn't appear to be an advantage since West seems to be up on the Feud's polling results. (Specifically, he knows why people would say Steve Harvey is a good kisser. It's his lips, of course.) Though, let's not discount Khloé here, since she lets Kim know she isn't afraid to out-buzz her older sister, clapping back, "Not today."

Whatever happens at the end of this, don't worry, this episode, which was originally supposed to be the Hiltons vs. the Kardashians until the Hiltons dropped out last-minute, was all in good fun. In fact, as Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram, it was "SO much fun." In a behind-the-scenes video, Kim K let fans know that her Kardashian family wouldn't let her in their huddle. "I've jumped the ship from Team Kar-Jen," she joked. "I'm on Team West." Kim's grandma even booed her for switching teams — in the sweetest way, of course.

But, how could she not play with 'Ye after revealing that they're the biggest Family Feud fans? In the behind the scenes clip from Kim's Instagram, she said that Kanye "waited [his] whole life" to appear on the game show. Steve Harvey, making dreams come true.

In the weeks since this episode of Family Feud was announced, Steve Harvey has teased that it will be a real treat for Kanye West fans who may or may not have been waiting their whole life to see this. "Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud, said ‘I want to play, I’ve always wanted to play,’” Harvey told Ellen DeGeneres last month on her talk show. “So he brought his family, some people you don’t know, these cousins, and they were just like the best.” And Kanye apparently had a great time. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled,’” Harvey said.

Kanye's excitement shouldn't really surprise anyone since the rapper loves games, specifically Connect 4, which he played while his baby girl Chicago was being born. Though, he's not as good as Beyoncé, who is a Connect 4 champ and apparently beat West nine times in a row nearly a decade ago. Bow down to the queen.

But, Harvey warned that Kim K doesn't have the best Feud game. “[She] didn’t know nothing," he said, something Kim would later refute with DeGeneres. "I don't think I got one answer and it was a legitimate answer," she said about missing one question. "I feel like the more I talk about it I get so angry."

When this episode finally airs next month, fans will finally see which Kardashian is the hardest to keep up with when it comes to the Feud. Though, personally, I'd put my money on Kanye every time.