If your one major qualm about last year's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was that it was missing an appearance from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current Peter Parker, you're not alone. In a recent interview, Tom Holland revealed he was supposed to make a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse, that would have been a major Easter Egg for Marvel fans watching the movie.

While speaking with the U.K. outlet JOE to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland revealed that he was supposed to be one of the (many) Peter Parkers in the movie, but that his moment was cut. "At one point, I was supposed to be in it," Holland revealed, to the shock of his costars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. "Yeah, there was going to be another Peter Parker."

Sadly, though, it doesn't sound like Holland would have been fighting crime with the rest of his fellow web-slingers. "It was a scene in a train station or something and it was going to be like an Easter egg," he explained. "I was gonna walk through the background and say like, ‘Hey, kid!’ or something. Never happened. [I'm] heartbroken." Batalon also joked that he was hoping to be cast as Miles Morales' friend and roommate, Ganke Lee, saying, "Real talk, I tried to throw my hat in for that," though it didn't work out for him.

As sad as Holland (and Batalon) not appearing in Spider-Verse is, the film's co-writer and co-director, Rodney Rotham revealed on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast back in January that he had originally planned for even more Spider-Man Easter eggs that never made to the big screen. "I wrote a scene that had every… that had Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the same scene," Rotham recalled, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t want to get into it, but I did write that scene. But there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of anxiety around the movie generally and there was anxiety about confusing people."

Despite not making the cut, Holland has no hard feelings about Into the Spider-Verse — in fact, he wants Miles (voiced by Shamiek Moore) to join the MCU. "I'm just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day," Holland teased. "I think that's going to be really cool." Considering the fact that Into the Spider-Verse opens the door to an infinite number of universes and Spider-Men (and Spider-Gwens and Spider-Hams), it doesn't seem completely outside the realm of possibility that Miles and Holland's Peter Parker could swing through the New York City skies together in the future.

While Spider-Verse co-writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have said in the past that there is no official link between their film and the MCU, Miles was mentioned in Homecoming, when Donald Glover's character, Aaron Davis, referenced his nephew in a short scene. (He also called Miles on the phone in a deleted scene.)

Holland has often spoken about his desire to have Miles appear in the MCU films; according to We Got This Covered, the actor said during a press junket last year that he's sure Miles will appear in a live-action Spider-Man film in the future. "I'm sure we will [see Miles], down the line. It has to happen," Holland said. "I'd love to work with Miles, I think it would be great."

Considering an Into the Spider-Verse sequel has already been greenlit, it really does seem like it's only a matter of time before Holland's Peter Parker and Miles Morales get to fight crime side by side. Please, Marvel and Sony, don't continue to break Holland's heart by denying him this superhero team-up.