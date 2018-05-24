I will freely admit to the fact that I am generally not as into unicorns as the internet would have me believe most other people are — but even I’m having a hard time containing my excitement about the new “Unicorn Magic” pudding from Snack Pack that’s currently making the rounds. It hasn’t been released yet, but word on the street is that it’s on the way soon; it was recently spotted by Instagrammers like The Junk Food Aisle and Junk Food Mom at the 2018 Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago. And one thing is definitely for sure: Whenever it arrives, lunchtime will never be the same again. (Bustle has reached out to Snack Pack parent company Conagra for more information and will update if/when we receive a response.)

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is just wrapping up its 2018 convention; between May 22 and May 24, it took over the West building of McCormick Place, filling the Chicago convention space with new and upcoming products from more than 800 companies — including Snack Pack, the Conagra brand of pudding that’s been satisfying our collective sweet tooth since 1968.

Not much information is available about the Unicorn Magic pudding right now, but based on the photos floating around social media, here’s what we know: It’s layered like a parfait, with a blue layer at the bottom, a purple one in the middle, and a pink one on top; it’s “made with stardust,” whatever that means (maybe there’s edible glitter in it?); its packaging is amazing; and it comes with unicorn temporary tattoos inside. That, honestly, is worth the price of admission to me, and I’m not even the target demographic for Snack Pack. Can you imagine being an 8-year-old and yanking this stuff out of your lunchbox at school? That’s a surefire way to become the most popular person in the cafeteria.

The question, of course, is this: What exactly does “unicorn magic flavor” taste like? Typically, we think of the word “unicorn” used in conjunction with food as describing what that food looks like; however, the packaging for the pudding very clearly says it’s “Unicorn Magic flavored pudding.” I assume we’re not talking about the flavor of actual unicorns, of course (although for what it’s worth, my guess for what unicorn meat would hypothetically taste like would be not too dissimilar from venison, if unicorns actually existed) — indeed, the phrasing implies that we’re not dealing with the taste of unicorn, but the taste of the unicorn’s magic — but still: What does that mean?

Right now… we don’t know. It could be a lot of things, based on previously launched unicorn foods: Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino was basically a frozen SweeTart; the Bagel Shop’s Rainbow Bagels taste like fruity cereal; rainbow or unicorn grilled cheese... is pretty much just a regular grilled cheese with food coloring (although some versions have candy sprinkles in them, too); and Target’s Unicorn Magic ice cream has been described by food Instagrammers as having “a pink fruity base with a sour blue raspberry swirl, a frosting swirl, and glitter candy bits.”

Out of all those options, the ice cream is probably most likely to be the closest analog. Personally, though, I’m banking on Snack Pack’s pudding tasting something like cotton candy; I pretty much always assume pastel pink, purple, and blue foods are cotton candy-flavored. PopSugar’s Brinton Parker also suggested birthday cake, though, which I could also see working here — and Junk Food Mom had a different surprising, yet still plausible idea: Bubble gum.

Let’s be real, though: If I end up buying Unicorn Magic pudding myself, it’s not going to be for the pudding itself. It’s going to be for the unicorn tattoos.

No word on a release date yet, but I’ll keep my ear to the ground. In the meantime, here are a few other unicorn-themed foods you can try while you’re waiting; or, if you’re all unicorn’ed out, try these dark and mysterious options to soothe your goth little soul instead. Bon appétit!