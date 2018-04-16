The guessing game is over: Khloé Kardashian's baby name has been finally revealed. And if you're wondering whether Khloé's baby has a middle name, it looks like she's following in most of her siblings' footsteps and sticking to a simple first and last name. As revealed in an Instagram post, the little girl's name is True Thompson. She doesn't mention any sort of middle name in the post, nor has any site reported otherwise.

Along with a photo of a room bursting with pink balloons, Khloé wrote on Instagram,

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

As fans may know, Khloé gave birth to her daughter on Thursday, April 12 in a hospital in Cleveland. While the Revenge Body host hadn't said anything at the time, momager Kris Jenner confirmed the news of her grandchild's arrival by retweeting a celebratory post about the baby, along with the phrase, "BLESSED!!!" Even Kim Kardashian posted about the baby on Twitter, writing,

"@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL"

She followed that up with another tweet: "You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!"

True is the third baby to be born into the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2018. Her cousins who were born in the months ahead of her, Chicago West (born in January) and Stormi Webster (born in February) both do not have middle names listed on their birth certificates. For that matter, none of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's three children have middle names. However, oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian gave her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick middle names (Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston Disick), as did brother Robert Kardashian and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna with their daughter Dream Renée Kardashian.

Though the Revenge Body star and Thompson could be keeping the middle name close to their chests — there hasn't yet been an official birth certificate released to the public — Kardashian's official app did reveal on Monday the sorts of details one would expect to include a middle name. The app released this birth announcement:

True Thompson

Born April 12, 2018

6 lbs, 13 oz, 21 in

Proud parents Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian

A month before True's arrival, Kardashian had told a fan on social media that she was leaning toward giving her daughter a name that began with the letter "T". The move seemed to be a homage to her boyfriend Tristan, since, if they had a son, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she would have named the boy Tristan Jr. after his dad. However, she also told fans on social media back in March that she hadn't ruled out a name that began with "K", a move that surely her mom Kris Jenner would approve of (Kris gave all five of her daughters K names: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie).

While some people speculated that Kardashian would not want to stick with a T name after news circulated that Thompson had reportedly cheated on her during her pregnancy, she stayed true to her plans. Thompson was reportedly in the delivery room with Kardashian as she gave birth, and the basketball player's name has been present in Khloé few social media and app posts celebrating her daughter's birth.

Though True could end up having a "K" middle name — or something else entirely — that is a secret to us non-Kardashian, her name is bold and sweet enough to stand on its own without a middle name.