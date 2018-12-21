What Last-Minute Holiday Gift To Get Your Partner, Based Off Their Sign

Even if you think you know someone so well — like your partner — there's always that fear that maybe, just maybe, they're not going to like the holiday gift you got them — even if you really put a lot of thought into it.

"If you want a shortcut to buying a holiday gift for someone at the office, a partner, or even your mail carrier, look no further than the stars for advice," astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. According to Mckean, using someone's zodiac sign as a guide for gift-giving is pretty much fool-proof.

"[Buying someone a gift based on their sign] will show that you put thought into their gift rather than giving [...] a trendy gift that bombard you at all stores as soon as you walk five feet past the entrance," Mckean says. "The best thing about shopping by zodiac sign is that you only need to know a person's birthday. Even if you don't get their birth year, it'll be enough. This is because astrology assigns unique traits to each sign that help us understand ourselves and each other."

So if you want to make it easy on yourself, here's what to buy your partner based on their sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Trapeze Lessons Trapeze Lessons $40 Trapeze School New York Buy on TSNY Aries can feel like a tough sign to buy for, because they get bored easily. Since they're determined, competitive, and always up for a physical challenge, why not flying trapeze lessons? Trapeze School New York has locations in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Chicago, but it's certainly not the only trapeze school in the country. Prices start $40 a class.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Paint Set Utrecht Artists' Acrylic Set $76.99 Blick Buy on Blick Intellectual and artistic, Gemini's gift should be something that inspires them and sparks their creative juices. As long as it's something that lets their artsy side shine, you can't go wrong. Even if they're no Picasso (because who is?), canvas and paints will make them very happy campers, er, I mean painters.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Customized Photo Quilt Patchwork Photo Quilts $150 Etsy Buy on Etsy A happy Cancer is one who surrounded by their loved ones and cozy in the process. So the best gift is, of course, a customized photo quilt. Whether those photos are of you, your partner's pet, or their favorite food, have fun with it! It's bound to be a cold winter, so this gift is essential in more ways than one.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Commissioned Self-Portrait Commissioned Self-Portrait $180 Nobilified Buy on Nobilified Full of pride, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, Leo wants to be treated like royalty. Really want to impress a Leo? Get them a painting of themselves as the royalty they believe themselves to be. No joke — they'll love it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Books Or Gift Card For Books Gift Card $10 The Strand Buy on The Strand Practical and detailed are two words that describe Virgo best. They also like to lay low and keep things to themselves. It's this sign who should be showered in books. You can either go the route of buying them a gift card to a bookstore or, if you really want to go above and beyond, get a first edition copy of their favorite book. Just don't expect the latter to be cheap. Gift cards start at $10.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Donation In Their Name Donation $50 ACLU Buy on ACLU Although Libras do love pretty things and wish to be surrounded by only the most beautiful of items, their need to be fair and seek justice is where the best gift for them will come from — especially right now. That's why making a donation in their name to any number of organizations that protect the rights of individuals is far more important than another frilly thing to add to their collection. The ACLU, for example, lets you can make a one-time donation in any amount, or do a monthly donation in any amount.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Couples Sex Toy Eva II $135 Dame Products Buy on Dame Products Although they're a secretive group, once you get them alone, Scorpio is a whole boatload of fire and passion. Since that's the case, you definitely want to choose something that will play in your favor, too. And, in a world of so many amazing couples sex toys to choose from, that's definitely the best route.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Camping Tent EMS Big Easy 6 Tent $349 EMS Buy on EMS Sagittarius is all about adventure and travel — and enjoying it with the idealism that makes them so charming and irresistible to others. So they can enjoy the outdoors once the snow melts, and continue their adventurous ways of life, buying the Sagittarius in your life a new tent — or any other camping-related items — is exactly what they'll want and need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sweater Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $98 J.Crew Buy on J.Crew Capricorns may be hard to please, but when you do, look out! That's when they really come alive. They're also hard to shop for because although they do love quality over quantity. Since we know they thrive on being responsible, it's probably best that you don't break the bank in your gift-giving. In fact, a sweater in their favorite color will do the trick.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Karaoke Machine Singing Machine SML385UW Bluetooth Karaoke System with LED Disco Lights $69.99 Amazon Buy on Amazon Aquarius is an interesting one. Talkative, yet a good listener. Someone who seeks justice, but then may hide from their own emotions. If your partner is an Aquarius it's enough to make your head spin, because exactly which part of them do you cater to with your gift? Easy: their funny bone. Aquarius really thinks they're funny and are impressed with their ability to entertain, so obviously a karaoke machine fits the bill.