Lifetime is cordially inviting you to a very special event. According to a press release, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance premieres on May 13, and the event could end up being almost as exciting as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actual nuptials — which are set to take place just a few days later on May 19. The film stars Parisa Fitz-Henley as Markle, and Murray Fraser as her prince.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime movie reveals it will track the couple's "fairytale romance" from their initial introduction by a mutual friend to the time they spent dating privately and the media whirlwind that followed their relationship going public. On the surface, it sounds like a fairly straightforward take on Markle and Prince Harry's romance, but viewers should expect a few surprises along the way. After all, the synopsis also points out the film will explore Markle's life as a "divorced American actress," and Bonnie Soper is on board to play Diana — although it's unclear how exactly the prince's late mother will fit into the movie.

It certainly seems like the before part of the couple's love story will be touched on, at least to some extent, but hopefully, the bulk of the film will be devoted to Lifetime's take on the royal romance. After all, Fitz-Henley revealed on Instagram that one of the first scenes she and Fraser filmed was a cozy moment in bed. If that's how they kicked off filming, then surely there are going to be lots of swoonworthy moments, right?

As if finally having a release date for this much-anticipated Lifetime movie wasn't enough excitement for one day, the network also released the first batch of photos from Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. And they definitely tell an interesting story. In addition to the requisite couple photo of Prince Harry and Markle, there are also pictures of Lifetime's takes on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, and, yes, Diana. Seeing the entire immediate royal family represented is sure to make you even more curious to see how this movie plays out.

While there's no way to know whether the movie will be worth the wait until it premieres in May, at the very least, fans of the royal couple can go into it knowing that Fitz-Henley appears to have nothing but the utmost respect for Markle. When filming on the movie wrapped, she shared a sweet note about the real-life woman she's set to embody on Instagram. The actor wrote,

"That's a wrap on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @lifetimetv. WHAT an adventure. We worked with fabulous actors, creators and crew. We braved the elements — and got some gorgeous days in there too. I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations."

Fitz-Henley also suggests that the script is respectful of the very real people who inspired it. Her caption continues,

"In the meantime I’ll be posting pics from our shoot, celebrating more casting announcements with you (such fun coming!), and getting ready for the premiere of this sweet film (stay tuned for release date!). So many thanks for all the wonderful encouragement! It's been lovely to catch some of the collateral love being deservedly showered upon the real Harry & Meghan. Here's to LOVE!"

It's nice to know that the actor not only had a positive time filming the movie, but also describes it as "sweet." Because really, who could ask for anything more than that? If the movie can stick to being a celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love, then it could be the perfect appetizer to hold royal watchers over until the real wedding takes place later that week.