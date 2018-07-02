Every season of The Bachelorette is filled with drama, but it feels like Becca's batch of guys has been an especially disappointing group eager to start fights over things as petty as a picture frame. But there's one suitor that's a diamond in the rough who deserves more airtime. His name is Leo, and he's secretly The Bachelorette's best contestant this season.

Leo is hard to miss on first glance. While some of the other contestants on Becca's Bachelorette season need to fight for time to present their personality, Leo's dominating presence (yes, we're talking about his tall stature and that hair) communicates almost everything you need to know about him at first glance. While Leo's appearance is very loud, his time on The Bachelorette has proven that he, himself, is not. In an especially drama-filled season of the series, Leo has hung back and focused on the thing that matters most of all on The Bachelorette – his relationship between himself and Becca. From his inability to hid his exhaustion at the ongoing spat between David and Jordan, to his perfect Jim Halpert impression during Lincoln's explanation that he "needs more evidence" before he's willing to accept that the Earth is not flat, Leo has proven to be a much-needed voice of reason during an especially confounding season of The Bachelorette.

What makes Leo special isn't that he's an atypical contestant on The Bachelorette, it's just that he does everything a Bachelorette contestant is supposed to do very well. When his other contestants aren't causing drama or explaining that there's no way to prove that the Earth is round, Leo is a perfect example of how positive conduct amongst the men leads to looking good in the eyes of the Bachelorette. His appearances on group dates have featured an undercurrent of friendly competition, but always have a sense of fun and camaraderie to them.

As the old adage says that a man should be judged based on how they treat those that can do nothing for them, a Bachelorette contestant should be judged on how he treats those who are trying to get engaged to the person that he is on The Bachelorette to get engaged to. In that sense, Leo has been a star candidate – treating others with kindness and showing Becca that he's a reliable person through action and not just words.

He's interested in Becca, but doesn't risk being pushy nor disingenuous about their relationship like Jean-Blanc. He hangs back and allows his time with Becca to feel comfortable, but never expresses a need for distance or that he feels entitled like Chris has expressed. Leo, much like Goldilocks' ideal porridge, is just right. While he hasn't gotten much one-on-one time with Becca yet outside of a few group dates, there's no indication that he's been anything but a positive presence in the lives of Becca and others.

However, Leo just being a "good dude" doesn't automatically mean he's the season's best contestant – but it does put him extremely high in the running. What edges Leo out over fellow (seemingly) decent human beings like Blake is that Leo is overflowing with personality. He's unafraid to express himself through either his words or his physical attributes – including his unmistakable hair. While he hasn't had much screen time on The Bachelorette yet this season, it appears that all the things that make Leo such an enticing person had an effect on Becca. She told Us Weekly that despite not making it to air, her first kiss of the season was with Leo. While there's no indication yet that Leo will end the season by putting a ring on Becca's finger, it looks like he'll end this season looking like a better person than fans were introduced to when the season started – which is a lot more than can be said for other contestants.