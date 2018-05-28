With Arie Luyendyk Jr. ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin during the finale of The Bachelor, you may have blocked out the other drama that surrounded their relationship previous to that. While in Peru for the final dates, Becca's ex-boyfriend crashed The Bachelor and told her he wanted her back. Becca denied him and chose to continue pursuing her relationship with Arie. She closed that door, but could Becca's ex show up on her Bachelorette season? Based on separate interviews from Becca and her ex, it seems they have both moved on for good.

After the Fantasy Suite dates in Peru, Becca's ex Ross Jirgl showed up. As Becca had previously told Arie, she was with Ross on and off for seven years and he was there for her when her father passed away. But while Becca was over Ross, he clearly wasn't over her. Ross went to Arie and told the Bachelor that he was going to ask Becca to marry him. When Ross showed up at her door, Becca was outraged and wouldn't even let him into her room. He poured his heart out to her, but she rejected him and was more concerned about how his appearance would impact her relationship with Arie. The night the episode aired, Becca tweeted, "I stand by my decision to not accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life. I will never doubt or question that. #selflovemotherssssss."

In an interview with The Athletic, Ross explained why he flew to Peru to try to win Becca back. "The year that we were apart, I'd been carrying her in my thoughts and in my heart every single day," Ross said. "It's kind of crazy to say, but I think it was going to take something big like this for me to actually be over her." He continued:

"The way I look at it is, I flew to Peru during the busiest week of the year to go on a TV show, risking my reputation on national TV to get her back. When she said no, I could completely see it in her eyes. You know when you look at somebody when you're dating them and you can see in their eyes, like, there's a light inside that looks back at you? I didn't see that light anymore. ... I knew from the moment I opened the door that it wasn't going to go well for me. I had put myself in a position with a very low success rate, but I had high hopes still."

Ross also said, "I didn't want to live my life with any regrets. I would have regretted not going." And because of how Becca reacted, he said he was able to get the closure he needed. He also had a five-hour drive alone back to the airport in Lima, which helped him process that their relationship was truly over. "By the time I got to the airport, I had reflected enough to already be moving forward," Ross said.

On the Straight Up With Stassi podcast with Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, Becca recently gave some insight into her relationship with Ross. During a time when they were broken up, her friends signed her up for The Bachelor and she received a call from casting. But she said that she ran into Ross at a bar and got back together with him for a bit, so that put a pause on her reality TV dating career. She said they "officially broke up" in 2016 and after that, she decided to apply to the show herself.

Becca also said that her breakup with Ross helped her to know what she wanted as the Bachelorette. Stassi mentioned that the advertising for her season is focused on Becca being an independent woman and Becca brought up Ross. "That breakup, I went through the grieving process and I feel like I lost a little bit of myself," Becca said. "And when I finally bounced back from that, I was like, 'OK, I can do this. I can be strong. I can still find what I want.' And that was the same thing this time around. I didn't want anyone to stop me from still living my life and being me."

Based on both his and Becca's comments, it doesn't seem likely that he'd try to win her back on national television again. Instead, he's accepted that she has moved on, which is good considering that she's engaged to one of her Bachelorette contestants. So while there's bound to be plenty of drama during this season of The Bachelorette, Becca's ex won't be adding to it.