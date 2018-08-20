The MTV Video Music Awards are, no doubt, one of the biggest nights in the entertainment industry as they always signal the end of the summer in music. With some of the largest names in music slated to appear at this year's ceremony, the excitement is at all time high and many fans have begun to wonder if Beyonce will be at the 2018 VMAs on Aug. 20. Although the singer, who along with her husband JAY-Z are jointly nominated as The Carters in eight categories, is currently in the thick of her On The Run II World Tour (which she also shares with Jay), she has yet to make an announcement about appearing at the VMAs.

The fact that the two are amidst a world tour may seem to be a roadblock in Bey's hopeful appearance, however, their schedule seems to offer a small glimmer of hope. Despite having a touring lineup jam-packed with performances, there does appear to small window which would allow for the power couple to attend the ceremony. The duo recently wrapped a show in Orchard Park, New York on August 18 and aren't slated to make another appearance until their next show on August 21 in Columbia, South Carolina. With the VMAs set to go live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20, there seems to be a slight possibility that the two may even be able to find time to swoop-in for a quick performance at the event in JAY-Z's hometown.

This may all just be wishful thinking, of course, so take it with a grain of slat. But the fact that they are already in the practice of performing all of the hits from their recently released joint album Everything Is Love, due to being on the road non-stop for months, certainly doesn't hurt the situation. It seems that a 5-minute VMA performance would be nothing for the pair who have already slayed 31 dates on the OTR II lineup so far.

Throughout the years, the Carters have become known for their surprise appearances and announcements and it certainly goes without saying that the VMAs have always turned out to be big nights for Bey in the past. In 2011, the multitalented entertainer famously announced her pregnancy before giving birth to the couples' first daughter Blue Ivy in the January following. Before that, in 2009, she took over the stage performing a mesh of "Sweet Dreams" and "Single Ladies" and later took home the MoonMan for Video of the Year that night.

In 2014, she surprised fans with a mini-Beyoncé concert, performing a 15 minute mash-up of her self-titled album before accepting the show's coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She completely owned the stage again in 2016 with an epic Lemonade medley after making a grand entrance into the event with daughter Blue Ivy in tow, creating a moment that fans won't soon forget.

Many were quick to take notice of how different the awards show felt without Queen Bey's presence after she was noticeably absent from last year's show following the June 2017 birth of twins Rumi and Sir. That said, an appearance from Bey this year would come as a huge welcome from fans.

As it stands, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Panic! At The Disco, Rita Ora, and Logic are all slated to take the stage on the epic night. However, it seems that the show has yet to announce a performance from any of the night's leading nominees. This year's VMA nominations were dominated by rapper Cardi B., who received a total of 10 nods. The Carters aka Beyoncé and JAY-Z received eight nominations, while both Childish Gambino and Drake earned seven each.

While it's definitely going to be an epic night for the VMAs, Beyoncé's appearance could certainly prove to be a game changer for the event.