There has yet to be any official word on whether Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner will attend the 2019 VMAs, but it does not seem not possible. In other words, Scott is up for two Moon Person trophies this year, so it's not like going to the show would be a totally random move for the couple. “Sicko Mode,” Scott's hit single featuring Drake, is nominated for Best Hip-Hop, and “The London,” his track with Young Thug and J. Cole, is one of 16 songs in the Song of Summer category.

If they do go this year, it would not be the duo's first VMAs rodeo. In 2017, Scott joined 30 Seconds to Mars on stage for a mashup of "Butterfly Effect" and "Walk On Water." Jenner showed off some fresh bangs at on the VMAs red carpet in 2015. The year before that, the beauty mogul served some Angelina Jolie leg. And at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Scott performed a medley of songs from Astroworld with James Blake, and Jenner supported her beau in the audience. They did not walk the red carpet together, but they did sit together.

Speaking of the chairs at ye olde Video Music Awards: Jenner and Scott’s names are nowhere to be found in the 2019 VMAs seating chart video that Hollywood Life released on Thursday. Of course, this may not be the show's set and final seating chart. If last year’s drama with Nicki Minaj and Scott (and Jenner and Stormi and Billboard and Spotify) proved anything, it is that the seating chart is apparently always subject to change.

You know what else seems to be ever-changing? The roster of artists who are slated to perform at the show. Scott is not scheduled to perform this year— not yet at least. MTV keeps adding musical acts to the docket, and hey, for all we know, the network could reveal five minutes before showtime that Scott is performing at the annual event after all. Or the Grammy nominated-musician could be a surprise performer. Or he really may not be performing at all.

And he and Jenner may not be at the show at all. Or they might be at the show. Or just one might be at the show. *Sigh.* Looks like we won't know for certain until Monday, Aug. 26. Well, unless they make an announcement before then, that is.

Hey, at the very least, it feels safe to assume there is more of a chance of seeing these two at the 2019 VMAs than, say, Miley Cyrus. Yes, her dad is not only presenting an award, but featured on a song that's nominated in multiple categories, but judging by a recent Instagram comment, she also seems less than thrilled with the show this year. Also, she kind of has a lot going on right now, and an award show may not be in the cards for her.

So until Scott and or Jenner give us something like a "No f*ckin way" like Cyrus did, keep clinging to that hope.