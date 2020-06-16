Though Bravo has yet to officially renew Vanderpump Rules for Season 9, the reality series is likely to return. The cast is just going to look a little different when it does.

On June 9, Variety reported that longtime stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute had been fired from the show one week after their former costar Faith Stowers, a Black woman, revealed that they'd once reported her to the police for a crime she did not commit. The network, along with the show's production company Evolution Media, confirmed in a statement that they'd also fired Season 8 newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, whose racist tweets resurfaced earlier this year. Stassi, Kristen, Max, and, Brett have all issued apologies for their racist actions, though they haven't commented on their firings.

It's also possible there are more cast changes to come. Jax Taylor publicly accused Faith of criminal activity on Twitter, and Lance Bass — a friend of Taylor's as well as Vanderpump creator Lisa Vanderpump — revealed on a June 15 episode of his Daily Popcast that he does "not see Bravo keeping him" and expects an announcement to that effect soon.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

Faith, meanwhile, told Page Six she felt "so vindicated [that] studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward, adding on a recent episode of Us Weekly's Watch With Us podcast that she would "love to go back" to the show now that Stassi and Kristen have been terminated. "I don’t have a problem with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general," she said.

As for who else might be in the cast if and when Vanderpump returns, it will likely be a few months until there's any news. Vanderpump Rules is typically filmed the summer before it airs, but Bravo usually waits until November to confirm the new season's cast and premiere date. Not to mention that filming for a potential Season 9 will be complicated by the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing social distancing guidelines.