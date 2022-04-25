If you’re into numerology — aka the study of numbers and what they signify on a mystical level — chances are you already know your life path number, which is very similar to your zodiac sign. Within the numerology realm, the number 4 holds a lot of meaning. When it shows up in a sequence of three (i.e. as 444) it’s considered an angel number — a number that spiritual practitioners interpret as a symbol of protection and a nod to angels watching over. And this is why 444 angel number tattoos are so popular.
According to numerology, seeing the number 444 — whether you check the time at 4:44 or you land on channel 444 on your TV — means the universe is trying to tell you something. “The number 4 is the practical planner that knows how to build things into reality,” master numerologist Josh Siegelpreviously told Bustle, who noted that seeing 444 is a call to take your creative concepts, think big, and execute your master plan. “With 444, one must take a step-by-step process to see things through to completion. What you build should stand the test of time and represent your creative vision,” Siegel said.
Translation? The number 444 represents the art of manifestation in the form of a protective series of numbers, making for an especially powerful symbol to sport on your skin 24/7. No wonder Kaia Garber has the sequence inked on her arm.
If you’re feeling inspired to get the digits stamped onto your skin for a meaningful piece of body art, here are different 444 angel number tattoo designs to consider.