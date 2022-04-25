If you’re into numerology — aka the study of numbers and what they signify on a mystical level — chances are you already know your life path number, which is very similar to your zodiac sign. Within the numerology realm, the number 4 holds a lot of meaning. When it shows up in a sequence of three (i.e. as 444) it’s considered an angel number — a number that spiritual practitioners interpret as a symbol of protection and a nod to angels watching over. And this is why 444 angel number tattoos are so popular.

According to numerology, seeing the number 444 — whether you check the time at 4:44 or you land on channel 444 on your TV — means the universe is trying to tell you something. “The number 4 is the practical planner that knows how to build things into reality,” master numerologist Josh Siegel previously told Bustle, who noted that seeing 444 is a call to take your creative concepts, think big, and execute your master plan. “With 444, one must take a step-by-step process to see things through to completion. What you build should stand the test of time and represent your creative vision,” Siegel said.

Translation? The number 444 represents the art of manifestation in the form of a protective series of numbers, making for an especially powerful symbol to sport on your skin 24/7. No wonder Kaia Garber has the sequence inked on her arm.

If you’re feeling inspired to get the digits stamped onto your skin for a meaningful piece of body art, here are different 444 angel number tattoo designs to consider.

1 Digital Clockwork Instagram.com/tattoosbystephaniie If you see 4:44 on the clock every day, this might just be the tattoo for you. A fun spin on the 444 trend, this rendition resembles a digital clock — all you need is to add a colon after the first 4.

2 Angel Aesthetic Instagram.com/chromaticsauce This design, in which 444 is surrounded by wings and a halo, is a more literal take on the “angel” part of angel numbers. You can modify it to match your personal style, too: pick your favorite tattoo font and size it to your liking.

3 Minimalist & Modern Instagram.com/tattooist_ria If you’re into a more minimalist aesthetic, consider a more sleek and straightforward way to represent the angel number. Tattoo the digits in small but bold black lettering on your inner arm. This way, the design is discrete when you want it to be.

4 Vertical Vibes Instagram.com/tonysaturdaytattoos Though 444 is usually written out horizontally, that doesn’t mean you can’t tattoo the pattern in a vertical line. This tat is especially aesthetically pleasing, with its delicate lines almost resembling calligraphy.

5 Bold Lines Instagram.com/mockingbird.tattoo You could also opt for bold geometric lines. With a design like this one, the 444 number is eye-catching but could also be interpreted as three lightning bolts.

6 Handwritten Cursive Instagram.com/Winterstone Who said you have to tattoo actual numbers? Writing the digits out has the same meaning, after all. This cursive rendition of 444 is delicate, chic, and meaningful — especially if you use the handwriting of someone you love.

7 Subtle Symbolism Instagram.com/ grateful_red_pokes This micro tattoo checks all the boxes: Elegant, easy to hide, and incredibly charming, a tiny 444 tattoo on the inner wrist is perfect for someone who wants a reminder that they’re being protected without shouting it from the rooftops.

8 Multiple Meanings Instagram.com/korrinjb This is an especially unique take on angel numbers — while it technically reads 444, it also reads 222, 111, or a combination of all three depending on how you look at it. Go with a design like this if you’re into optical illusions.

9 Whimsical Wings Instagram.com/tattoosbytemi Embrace colorful ink and go with a red 444 design. This bright and cheerful tat features cartoon-like angel wings to further emphasize the number’s meaning.

10 Tri-Angel Numbers Instagram.com/the_dtore Get experimental with the placement of the 4s within your angel number. A tattoo like this features shading and a triangle shape for a gorgeous and unique piece of body art.