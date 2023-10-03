The Ideal Tattoo For Each Zodiac Sign, According To An Astrologer

When it comes to tattoos, your entire body is your canvas — and the design possibilities are endless. Scroll through TikTok or Pinterest and you’ll see a dizzying array of ’90s-style tats, celestial shapes, nature-inspired drawings, minimalist artwork, and random cartoon designs like cowboy boot tattoos — and more trends pop up every day. If you can’t decide which type of tattoo to get, the answer could be as easy as looking to your zodiac sign for inspo.

For a quick rundown, Stina Garbis says water signs are typically drawn to dreamy and emotional tattoo designs, earth signs are into all things simple and beautiful, fire signs like to go big and bold, and air signs are big fans of fun, futuristic trends.

To narrow the list down even more, that’s when you’d look at your sun and rising sign’s personality traits as well as your ruling planet to officially zero in on the perfect tattoo for you. Once you land on a style you like, all you have to do is call up a tattoo artist and schedule an appointment. Or stumble into the parlor on a whim to get inked. (Looking at you, Sagittarius.)

Below, an astrologer reveals the best type of tattoo for each zodiac sign, in case you’re looking for some ideas.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, the god of war, Aries tends to be confident, bold, and highly competitive, says Garbis. It’s why you’re drawn to tattoos that fall into the edgy category, like flames, daggers, and snakes. If it seems strong and tough, you’ll want it on your arm.

You might consider getting the design on your chest or your lower back, adds Garbis. For you, tattoos are meant to be shown off and talked about, which is why you aren’t one to hide them away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, if you feel the urge to get a tattoo, go for a dainty fine line design, like a tiny postage stamp or a minimalist flower bouquet. As an earth sign ruled by Venus, “Taurus loves all things beautiful and feminine,” says Garbis. And this tattoo style totally fits the bill.

You’ll be happiest if your tattoo adds a touch of whimsy to your overall vibe, instead of standing out or stealing attention from your perfect ‘fit. As a bonus, fine line tattoos look super cute, but they’re also easy to hide if you prefer to be discrete.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As an air sign with your finger on the fashion pulse, Gemini, you’re well aware that ’90s and Y2K tattoos are making a comeback. You’ve been eyeballing the cute butterflies that influencers have been showing off on TikTok, and now you want one, too.

According to Garbis, Geminis are super nostalgic, so you’ll feel drawn to other popular ’90s tats like dolphins or sun and moon designs. If it reminds you of a T-shirt you got on vacation as a kid, you’ll be all about it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is naturally drawn to extra-feminine floral tattoos, says Garbis, so if it has a flower or a heart — or a flower and a heart — you’ll love it.

You’re also drawn towards nature, adds Garbis, which means botanical print tats will feel even very you. Consider getting a bunch of flowers on your arm, a couple of sprigs on your ankle, or a pretty vine behind your ear.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo, chances are you already have a full sleeve, but if you have some space left, consider getting an American traditional tattoo. This bold, colorful, thickly outlined design is bright and loud, just like you. As a fire sign, Garbis says you’ll love this tat style for the colors, as well as the way they’ll help you strike up a conversation. (“Where’d you get your tattoo?” is music to your ears.)

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

As an earth sign, Virgo, you like to take a minimalistic approach to life. Your apartment is spotless and your life is organized to a T — so, according to Garbis, you’ll love a minimalist tattoo that adds to that crisp, clean vibe.

Minimalist tattoos come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny fine line tats to dainty fluid shapes. As long as the design is simple and chic, you’ll be a fan.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra is all about the trendy ignorant style tattoos. As an air sign ruled by Venus, you love the idea of collecting one-off, flash sale-format tattoos as they catch your eye. According to Garbis, Libra is the trendsetter of the zodiac, which is why you knew cowboy boot tattoos were cool before they took off on TikTok — and now you have your eye out for whatever’s next.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

If anyone’s going to get a spooky tattoo, it’s you, Scorpio. As a water sign ruled by Pluto, you’re drawn to the deep mysteries of life — and would totally showcase that with some body art. Think celestial tattoos, like the Scorpio constellation.

According to Garbis, you’re also drawn to witchy things, which is why you might also be into tarot card tats. Your sign is specifically associated with the death tarot card, which represents change, rebirth, and transformation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is a funny, light-hearted zodiac sign that could totally pull off a cartoon tattoo, says Garbis. As a fire sign, you don’t take yourself too seriously, which is why you’d get a kick out of stumbling into a tattoo studio with a bunch of friends and choosing something cute off their flash sale board. Does it need to have meaning? Absolutely not — it’s all about the vibes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you may be a hard-working sign ruled by Saturn, but you still love getting outside to appreciate nature. As an earth sign, Garbis says you're always drawn to natural tattoos that remind you of the wilderness — think flowers, birds, forest animals, mountains, and trees.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you’re definitely bold enough to appreciate the trendy graphics of cyber sigilism tattoos. As a sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, this aesthetic fits your energy because it looks so futuristic, says Garbis.

Plus, as a trendsetting air sign, you’ll appreciate how popular these designs have become.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a water sign, Pisces, it makes sense to paint yourself with an array of watercolor tattoos. Whether it’s a vivid butterfly, flower, bird, or just a splash of painterly hues down your arm, you’ll like that this tattoo style taps into your love for all things artsy and emotional, says Garbis.

You’ll marvel at the way your tattoo artist free-hands the design, and you’ll love even more how the final result makes your bod feel like a work of art.

Source:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer