The line between sports and fashion is fuzzier than ever. One minute we’re channeling pro athletes’ game-day uniforms, the next we’re carrying bags shaped like actual basketballs. Then there are the players themselves — and their impossibly chic WAGs — who have become major style icons in their own right. My current summer mood board? Alexandra Leclerc and her endless rotation of vibrant Pucci designs.

The best part is that you don’t need to know a single sports rule to pull off the athletic vibe. Adidas Originals and ASOS just launched the fourth drop of their partnership on July 30, featuring updated takes on classic sportswear silhouettes that anyone can style with ease.

If you’re craving a Kendall Jenner-approved windbreaker, consider picking up one with a subtle bubble hem or preppy plaid print. You can also find lace-trimmed satin shorts — cosigned by Zendaya and Hailey Bieber — in bold new colorways, along with effortless matching sets that simplify your morning routine and double as versatile wardrobe separates.

To see if sportscore actually plays well with others, the Bustle fashion team put the new collection to the test. We scored early access and paired the pieces with highly unexpected trends. Ahead, see how the team styled their favorite pieces, along with our honest thoughts on what's actually worth adding to your closet.

Sports Meets Balletcore

Naomi Ludlow

The second I saw this red set, I knew it had to be mine. It feels incredibly sporty, while the lace detailing gives it an effortlessly chic edge. It’s the perfect balance of athletic and elevated — exactly the kind of look I’m always drawn to.

I paired it with ballerina heels to show off its versatility. Swapping sneakers for heels instantly transforms the set from everyday athleisure into a polished look you can easily wear to lunch, dinner, or a night out.

As for the fit, I recommend sizing down if you want a tighter, form-fitting silhouette. If you prefer a more relaxed fit, stick with your true size. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

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Flouncy & Flirty

Naomi Ludlow

I’ve been living in my sporty-chic era all summer long. I naturally gravitate toward athletic shorts, so I was thrilled to see the Adidas x ASOS collab. The classic short silhouette is elevated with lace trim detailing, and the two-toned design is a great touch.

I paired them with a flouncy, flirty top and kitten heels for a more feminine twist, but they can just as easily be styled with a simple tank and your favorite sneakers for an effortless everyday outfit. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

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Goth Romance

Naomi Ludlow

When the drop was first announced, I grabbed the plaid balloon pants and the oversized bubble track jacket. While the bottoms did not work out for me (at 5’2”, they pulled all the way up to my chest), I am definitely adding the jacket to my rotation.

I rarely wear sporty jackets because they make me feel like a poser. But with virtually every stylish celeb wearing a windbreaker lately, I figured I’d give it a try. To tone down the athletic vibe, I added a mega-dose of romance by pairing it with a dramatic lace maxi skirt. I also added a knee-high boot for a bit of an edge. Next time, I’ll style this jacket like the go-to celeb uniform: with capri pants and slinky heels. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

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