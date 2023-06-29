Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episode 3.

A lot has changed since meeting Carrie and the gang over two decades ago on SATC. Carrie is now widowed in the reboot, Samantha is MIA, and Miranda is queer, among other major life transformations. Some things, however, will always stay the same — including Carrie’s love for her Fendi Baguette.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) infamously lost her purple sequined Fendi Baguette in Season 3 of SATC, which catapulted the accessory to “It” bag status for years to come. In Episode 3 of And Just Like That... Season 2, Carrie revived her favorite sequined accessory. Though it’s unclear when she bought this Baguette, she rocked a fuchsia pink colorway slung across her torso.

It’s such a fitting accessory to wear in an episode that also paralleled the original theft narrative. Seema’s (Sarita Choudhury) Hermès Birkin bag was also stolen this episode. (Though, spoiler alert, she thankfully got it back later on.)

Aside from major style and story similarities, there were other amazing fashion moments coming from the rest of the cast, including Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) streamlined gray jumpsuit and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) dog-walking ensemble.

Ahead, the best style moments from Episode 3 of AJLT Season 2.

Carrie’s Fendi Baguette Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie gave new meaning to the term “color blocking” in this ‘fit. Her fuchsia pink jumpsuit topped with a turquoise kimono were color matched perfectly with her green metallic pumps and sequined Fendi Baguette. Carrie may still be grappling with her grief and her new identity sans Big, but her choice of handbag proves she’s still quintessentially Carrie.

Carrie’s Mermaidcore Moment James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images To record the audiobook version of her latest memoir, Carrie served major mermaidcore vibes with shell-equipped items — including her striped top laden with the mollusks and a necklace with a seashell pendant. However, her choice of accessories — a floral print jacket, a baby pink purse, and brown ankle boots — made this outfit the most chaotic look of the season so far. Since she was an emotional wreck while recording, the ‘fit totally tracks.

Charlotte’s Off-Duty Florals Photo Courtesy of Craig Blakenhorn/Max Charlotte’s dog-walking ‘fits are truly unparalleled, especially when she matches with her pup, Richard Burton. In one Episode 3 scene, she rocked an A-line floral skirt with a simple white top, merchandised with a cobalt blue coat, blue purse, and white pumps. Meanwhile, Richard Burton matched her in blue shoes and a yellow raincoat. Too cute.

Miranda’s Streamlined Jumpsuit Photo Courtesy of Craig Blakenhorn/Max In a boxy gray jumpsuit, Miranda looked extra polished to watch her partner Che’s show. She gave the look a Cali-cool vibe by pairing with more casual pieces like brown sandals and a crossbody bag.

Seema’s Timeless Elegance Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Seconds before Seema’s ostrich-leather Hermès Birkin bag was stolen, she stepped out in a sophisticated silk wrap dress with a black stripe accent. She exuded sophistication with layered necklaces, a chunky bracelet, and Gucci heels. I’ve got to hand it to her robber — they recognized style.

Lisette’s Maximalist Style James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum), Carrie’s jewelry designer friend, represented Gen Z’s maximalist style with her choice of accessories: a metallic pink tote and over-the-knee floral boots. Even the sporty jacket over a hot pink tank and shorts set was too cool.