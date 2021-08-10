Beauty Detail
Ashley Benson On The Drugstore Mascara She'll Never Stop Using
The actor reveals her skin care and makeup MVPs.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Ashley Benson tells Bustle about her go-to drugstore mascara and secret for achieving the perfect beach waves.
Despite having had a signature look as Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars, Ashley Benson isn’t afraid of a sporadic beauty transformation. The actor has rocked all different hair colors and lengths, seemingly changing it up by the month. “Pink [hair] was my favorite — I actually want to do it again,” she tells me over Zoom. “I actually have to go red [next] for a film. I’ve never done it before and I’m very excited to try it. Then I’ll go back to brunette.”
Benson has a casual approach when it comes to makeup, though. “I don’t really wear a ton of makeup,” she says. “I’m more about emphasizing my natural look. I’ll always do just a tinted lip balm, some eyebrow gel, and maybe a tinted moisturizer.” Instead, the star has learned to focus on keeping her skin healthy with a diligent routine. “I’ve really embraced taking better care of my skin,” says Benson. “If I don’t do my daily routine or my night [regimen], I feel a little bit off.”
While a scroll through the actor’s Instagram feed might give you the impression she spends hours giving her hair those perfect beach waves every single day, Benson swears by a simple hack — and it doesn’t involve any hot tools. “If I wash my hair, I just put it in two braids and eventually take it out and let it air dry,” she tells me. “I try not to put any heat on my hair. I’m also not very good at [styling] hair so I just keep it natural and put a lot of oils in it.”