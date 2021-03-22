10 AAPI-Owned Fashion Brands To Support Today & Always

The Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, community is hurting right now, and supporting Asian American owned brands is one way you can help. Newly released data from the group Stop AAPI Hate reveal that nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported between March 2020 and February 2021. The data also show that women have reported twice as many anti-Asian hate incidents as men, illustrating the disproportionate toll anti-Asian sentiment is taking on Asian women. The mass shooting that took place in Atlanta last week — in which six of the eight victims were Asian women — is just the latest hate crime targeting this community.
For those who identify as AAPI, it’s a scary and uncertain time. Unfortunately, due to unchecked anti-Asian rhetoric from high-profile politicians and public figures, including former president Donald Trump, the rise in hate incidents and crimes isn’t the least bit surprising. In fact, 24 of the 29 racially motivated crimes against Asians that happened in New York City last year were attributed to “coronavirus motivation,” according to NYPD data published on CNN.
There are several ways to show support for the AAPI community. For starters, stop racist remarks and comments when you hear them, whether that’s on social media or IRL. You can also sign up for a free bystander intervention course that will equip you with the necessary tools to de-escalate harassment and possibly prevent violence.
Last but not least, you can shop from AAPI-owned businesses in your local community and online. Ahead, you’ll find 10 AAPI-owned fashion brands that you should support today and everyday.
