10 AAPI-Owned Fashion Brands To Support Today & Always

The Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, community is hurting right now, and supporting Asian American owned brands is one way you can help. Newly released data from the group Stop AAPI Hate reveal that nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported between March 2020 and February 2021. The data also show that women have reported twice as many anti-Asian hate incidents as men, illustrating the disproportionate toll anti-Asian sentiment is taking on Asian women. The mass shooting that took place in Atlanta last week — in which six of the eight victims were Asian women — is just the latest hate crime targeting this community.

For those who identify as AAPI, it’s a scary and uncertain time. Unfortunately, due to unchecked anti-Asian rhetoric from high-profile politicians and public figures, including former president Donald Trump, the rise in hate incidents and crimes isn’t the least bit surprising. In fact, 24 of the 29 racially motivated crimes against Asians that happened in New York City last year were attributed to “coronavirus motivation,” according to NYPD data published on CNN.

There are several ways to show support for the AAPI community. For starters, stop racist remarks and comments when you hear them, whether that’s on social media or IRL. You can also sign up for a free bystander intervention course that will equip you with the necessary tools to de-escalate harassment and possibly prevent violence.

Last but not least, you can shop from AAPI-owned businesses in your local community and online. Ahead, you’ll find 10 AAPI-owned fashion brands that you should support today and everyday.

1 SVNR Vee Midi Slip Dress SVNR Size XS-L $295 See On SVNR Founded in 2018, the Brooklyn-based brand makes jewelry with re-used, up-cycled, and natural materials. On the apparel front, its elegant silk pieces are hand dyed and made to order.

2 Private Policy Brown Shearling Leather Multi Purpose Bag Private Policy One size $390 See On Private Policy This inclusive, NYC-based brand just launched a new jewelry collaboration that celebrates the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Its other accessories, including its famous “Not A Gun” bag shown here, are also sartorial standouts.

3 Sandy Liang Slight Tank in Cream Sandy Liang Size XS-XL $98 See On Sandy Liang ‘90s-era nostalgia is at heart of Sandy Liang’s designs, which feature playful cut-outs and ultra feminine silhouettes. Her jewelry, like this heart-shaped locket, also channels everyone’s collective youth.

4 YanYan Mabo Rib Pant in Lilac Linen YanYan Size XS-L $265 See On YanYan Designed in Hong Kong and knitted in China, what’s not to love about this vibrant knitwear brand? Don’t forget to snag the matching top.

5 Paper Project 4880 Crew Tee in Olive Paper Project Size XS-XL $60 See On Paper Project If you need to stock up on basics, look no further. From classic T-shirts to everyday sweats, Paper Project has all the essentials in an array of neutral hues.

6 JW PEI Maze Bag in White & Tan JW PEI One size $89 See On JW PEI Crafted with vegan leather, this eye-catching purse is a signature item of the brand, which designs every bag style you can think of. Its pearl bag is another fan favorite.

7 Bon Bon Whims Adjustable Smiley Charm Bracelet Bon Bon Whims One size $50 See On Bon Bon Whims For the nostalgic fashion lover who never quite let go of trends from the turn of the millennium, this brand is a gold mine. From charm bracelets to fuzzy bags, Y2K-era style lives on here.

8 L'Oeuf Poché Cloud 9 Cropped Pullover L'Oeuf Poché Size XS-XL $94 See On L'Oeuf Poché Founder Ami Hongo started the brand in Los Angeles in 2010 to create high-quality women’s tennis activewear that can take you from the court to the street in style. The brand will be donating a portion of sales to I’m Ready Movement, an AAPI women’s advocacy group.

9 Almina Concept The 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt in Ivory Almina Concept Size XS-XL $88 See On Almina Concept The category is elevated essentials, and Almina Concept is here to deliver. From cozy basics to dressier date night options like this silk slip skirt, consider the brand a one-stop shop for an impeccably classic wardrobe.