Calling all frugal smarties and last-minute shoppers looking for gifts under $10 (no shame because let’s face it: the holidays really crept up on everyone this year). There is still time to shop for your loved ones and get them the beauty gifts of their dreams — and for a budget too.

Yes, splurging on your loved ones is always a special moment and holds significant meaning; your loved ones deserve to be spoiled to the max. But the best gifts aren’t always necessarily the ones that cost an entire month’s rent. Seriously. A lot of the best beauty gifts are ones that you can spend $10 or less on.

If you’re skeptical about this, no worries. This guide has been constructed to turn you into a money-saving believer. After countless hours of market research, it has been found that there really are beauty gifts for every makeup, hair, or skin care need and they all cost $10 or less. From decadent hair accessories to skin care essentials, here are 18 of the best beauty gifts under $10. Scroll down to find the right one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Nostalgic Trio Of Lip Balms

Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Lip Balm Tin Ulta $6 See On Ulta For aesthetics alone, this makes the perfect nostalgic stocking stuffer. How adorable is this packaging? But for practical beauty reasons, you get three hydrating lip balms in three classic soda flavors: Coca-Cola, Cherry Coca-Cola, and Vanilla Coca-Cola Lip Balm.

2 A Tiny Makeup Palette

Oh My Star Complexion Trio - Sparkling Star Wet N Wild $8.99 See On Wet N Wild This small complexion set gives you everything you need for that holiday glow. You’ll find a peachy pink blush, a reflective pearly highlighter, and a shimmer topper for that extra oomph of glitter.

3 A Pocket-Sized Hand Sanitizer

Touchland Power Mist Revolve $9 See On Revolve Arguably the most thoughtful gift given these uncertain times, the Touchland hand sanitizer not only gets rid of 99.9% of germs but it also leaves hands smelling great and feeling soft.

4 A Festive Hair Accessory

The Celestial Comb Kristin Ess $8 See On Kristin Ess Add some sparkle to any hairstyle this holiday season with this super chic hair comb. No one will be able to believe that it only cost $8. The brand also has velvet scrunchie sets and glitzy bobby pins that are just as dreamy (and under $10).

5 A Chic Protective Bonnet

KISS Top Knot Pre-Tied Hair Wrap Turban Walmart $4.97 See On Walmart This turban not only helps protect natural curls, but it’s also an ultra-stylish design that’s lightweight and comes in so many colors (though you can’t go wrong with a timeless black).

6 A Mini Manicure Kit

Merry Berry Manicure Set Tweezerman $10 See On Tweezerman A good nail file and nail clippers can be hard to come by but look no farther. This Tweezerman set comes with a trio of files and a sturdy set of clippers to keep nails neat and shaped to perfection. Plus, the nail files come in a very festive berry shade.

7 Travel-Size Skin Care

Glow Recipe Mini Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser Sephora $10 See On Sephora This mini cleanser makes a great stocking stuffer for the loved one who is always on the go. It’s packed with antioxidants that protect skin from environmental aggressors, and also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and AHAs for exfoliation. The best part? It’s super gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

8 A Mini Skin Care Tool

Danielle Microneedling Wand T.J. Maxx $5.99 See On T.J. Maxx Give the gift of plump and smooth skin with this small microneedling wand. It helps stimulate collagen production and firm skin elasticity to help minimize the appearance of pores, acne scars, and fine lines.

9 A Floral Bath Set

Caress Silky Soft Holiday Gift Set Walmart $9.88 See On Walmart This is a great gift set under $10 for your friend who loves baths. It comes with two luxurious liquid body washes infused with a floral oil essence, two bar soaps that come in a bright floral scent of white peach and orange blossom, and a shower pouf.

10 A Calming Sleep Mist

Pacifica Lavender Moon Body & Pillow Mist Ulta $10 See On Ulta Make someone’s beauty sleep even better with this pillow mist. Made with calming lavender and rose, one spritz before going to bed will instantly ease your mind for a very peaceful night’s rest.

11 A Set Of Mini Claw Clips

Scünci Assorted Jaw Clips Ulta $10 See On Ulta The ’90s hair clips — big or small — make for the perfect trendy gift. These mini ones come in black, gold, and white and are adorable add-ons to any hairstyle.

12 A Makeup Sponge Duo

Real Techniques 2 Pack Miracle Complexion Sponge Ulta $9.99 See On Ulta For the makeup lover, a foundation sponge is a key tool. You get two in this pack and each are designed to give you natural-looking medium coverage and a smooth application.

13 A Facial Roller

Plum Beauty Cooling Facial Roller Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon This cooling facial roller is a quick (and super wallet-friendly) way to soothe any irritation and rejuvenate skin. Just stick it in the fridge or freezer before gently rolling it over your face to reduce redness and swelling.

14 A Clean Mascara

Burt's Bees Multi-benefit Black Brown Mascara T.J. Maxx $5.99 See On T.J. Maxx Can never go wrong gifting mascara. This one from Burt’s Bees lengthens and volumizes lashes all day long. As an added bonus, it’s also phthalate and petrolatum-free.

15 A Set Of Mini Nail Polishes

OPI 4pc Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini Set T.J. Maxx $7.99 See On T.J. Maxx This festive mini polish set has every shade one needs for the holidays. Find a pearl iridescent, deep red, moody violet, and dark grey glitter shade in one pack.

16 A Refreshing Facial Mist

Mario Badescu Mini Facial Spray Sephora $5 See On Sephora Made with rose, gardenia, and thyme extract, this travel-friendly facial spray will moisturize and clarify skin with a few spritzes and you can pretty much carry it with you anywhere. A great stocking stuffer for the skin care lover.

17 A Hair Pick For Curls & Coils

Pattern Hair Pick Ulta $9 See On Ulta For the curly-haired loved one in your life, this makes for a great gift. This pick has extra-long prongs to add volume and elongate curls and coils, making it great for styling and reviving hair. Plus who wouldn’t love this sleek minimal design? Obsessed.