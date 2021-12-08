Beauty editors have coveted access to practically any bottle of skin-boosting, hair-nourishing, and pigmented makeup product out there, and are regularly interviewing top experts within the industry. So if you happen to be shopping for beauty gifts, beauty editors are the best people to ask for advice.

There are about a bajillion beauty elixirs on the shelves to pick from, which makes pinpointing the perfect skin care, makeup, and hair care formulas for yourself — let alone a friend or family member — a Herculean effort. To help you make your way through your holiday shopping list, Bustle’s beauty editors have put together a roundup of the absolute most enviable items worthy of gifting loved ones. These include cult-favorite skin care essentials, dreamy fragrances, high-tech beauty gadgets, and more... many of which you might just want to snag for yourself.

Keep scrolling to shop a curated list of the absolute best 2021 beauty gifts you can buy this season, as chosen by our editors.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Curated Kit The Calm Box Gyfting $84 See On Gyfting “My friend Cathleen co-founded this incredible company that curates products from BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and female-owned brands, all packaged together in a beautiful box that's perfect for gifting. I love the products in the Calm Box specifically, which includes sage from Black-owned Noble Brand, Calm Tea from Latinx-owned brand Amima Mundi, shampoo, lip balm, and more.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

2 The Hair Care MVPs Gold Lust Collection Oribe $115 See On Oribe “Oribe's new holiday sets with Antoinette Poison-designed boxes make for the perfect luxe holiday gift. I'd gift the Gold Lust Collection set to anyone on my holiday list who loves luxury, or has hair. Plus, the packaging is so pretty you won't even need to gift wrap.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

3 The Must-Have Facial Gadget NuFace Magical Results Trinity Gift Set Dermstore $339 See On Dermstore “The NuFace Trinity is the perfect at-home microcurrent facial treatment and makes for a pretty fabulous gift. In this set, you get the Trinity device — which is responsible for getting you contoured and glowing skin — in a sparkly grey design as well as a gel applicator and brush. I want one for the most important person in my life, my mom, and for myself.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

4 The Mom-Friendly Skin Care Set Clean Beauty Starter Kit Perelel $125 See On Perelel “I'm entering the phase in my life where more and more of my friends are becoming mothers. For them, I love the curation of products in this gift box from Perelel, which features all of my favorite products from brands like Youth to the People, Saie, Klur, and more, plus a set of prenatal vitamins.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

5 The At-Home Facial Buy Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Lifting Face Mask Nordstrom $55 See On Nordstrom “Nothing feels better than icing puffy or inflamed skin, so what better — and chicer — way to do it than with Charlotte Tilbury’s cryotherapy face mask? Simply freeze it, apply it for 10 minutes, and peel it off to reveal a more chill yet radiant glow. It’s like a spa treatment in giftable form.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty writer

6 The Luxe Fragrance Mumbai Noise Wooden box Byredo $240 See On Byredo “As a fragrance lover/hoarder, I'm obsessed with Byredo's new holiday sets, which feature their best-selling fragrances housed in wooden boxes painted by artist Mamta Devi. I seriously doubt you'll find anyone who wouldn't be thrilled with unwrapping this Christmas morning.” — Faith Xue, beauty director

7 The Beauty Sleep Gift The Essentials Set Good Side $139 See On Good Side “Silk pillowcases are great, both because they’re healthy for your skin and hair and they feel great to doze off on. This brand makes my favorite: They come in the coolest colors, and you can buy this cute bundle that includes a matching pillowcase, sleep mask, and scrunchie for your friends and family members that appreciate true beauty sleep.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

8 The Skin-Boosting Kit Drunk Elephant Saving Face Resurfacing Skincare Kit Sephora $98.99 See On Sephora “I’m gifting this Drunk Elephant bundle, which would be the perfect starting point for those who want good quality skin care that isn’t overly complicated. You get your beauty routine basics in one box — and it doesn’t hurt that it comes in cute packaging.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty writer

9 The Vibe Creator Witchy Incense Vyrao $50 See On Vyrao “Incense is the perfect holiday gift, because who doesn’t want their home to smell like a sanctuary? I’d give these new incense sticks from Yasmin Sewell’s vibrational fragrance like Vyrao to my witchiest friend — it’s made with notes of frankincense, nutmeg, and thorny rose to boost creativity.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

10 The Ultimate Hair Tool Dyson Airwrap™ styler Special gift edition Dyson $599.99 See On Dyson “This is at the top of my beauty wish list. Yes, it's pricey, but you get a whole styling kit — a blow dryer, waver, and curling iron — in one device that doesn’t rely on heavy heat and comes in a super sleek and chic design. It's won so many awards and is beloved by so many, I must have it in my hair arsenal.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

11 The Perfect Red Lip Pat's Major Lip Kit Pat McGrath Labs $82 See On Pat McGrath Labs “I’ve been hinting — aka telling my husband — that I want one of these lip kits for Christmas. And here I am telling the world, once again, that I’m really hoping to find a Pat McGrath lip kit under my tree come Dec. 25. I’ve been experimenting with new lipstick and gloss shades and love her makeup products, so this would truly be a dream present.” — Danielle Sinay, beauty writer

12 The Shower Upgrade Hypnotizing Fire Bath and Shower Sponge The Harmonist $28 See On The Harmonist “I’ve recently discovered The Harmonist’s shower sponges, which are basically a chic loofah and beautiful perfume in one. They make the most intoxicating scents that you can experience in body scrub form, and as you wash, the fragrance floats through your bathroom like dreamy aromatherapy. I’d consider these the ultimate small but swoon-worthy gift for anyone on your list.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

13 The Perfect Bath Setup Hinoki Bath Set Wonder Valley $58 See On Wonder Valley “If anyone on your list loves a good soak in the tub, do them a favor and gift them this set from beauty brand Wonder Valley. It comes with a calming bath tea, a moisturizing bar soap — complete with its own wooden soap stand — and a gorgeous washcloth with a desert scene print. Their bath game will be seriously upgraded.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor