Bella Hadid has walked her fair share of runways as a supermodel, from Saint Laurent and Versace to Chanel. Since she launched her fragrance label, 'Ôrəbella, however, she’s been spending less time on catwalks, instead focusing on building a perfume empire one new scent at a time.

But she’s turned her brand’s launches into makeshift fashion weeks — proof that you can take the model out of the catwalk, but you can’t take the catwalk out of the girl. Instead of slipping into designers’ latest creations as she hops from one show to another, she now flits from one 'Ôrəbella event to the next, constantly changing into headline-making looks to promote her products.

While you can expect her to wear the most luxurious dresses or skin-baring designs during her events, it’s her off-duty style that should be studied. Case in point: earlier this week, Hadid sported a casual number with a “naked” twist while out in Los Angeles.

Bella’s Spicy Model-Off-Duty Look

On Aug. 12, the beauty founder proved that tops are optional. She stepped out in a white ribbed knit bra — and little else. It featured Henley-style buttons cropped right at the empire for a full midriff-baring moment.

The supermodel paired the teeny item with matching white loose jeans featuring a quasi-low-rise waist and a white JPG by Gaultier denim jacket.

Diggzy

Peep Her “Sneakerinas”

Though her ensemble was built on basics, Hadid’s footwear choice was trendy: “sneakerinas.” The sneaker-ballet flat hybrid is an offshoot of the balletcore movement, an aesthetic that’s had the fashion industry in a chokehold for years. The model went with a $159 pair from Vivaia Yancy, which features a sneaker look with a garterized collar.

She Loves The Style

Thus far, the comfy footwear has enamored the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, and Julia Fox, but none more so than Hadid. She’s worn multiple versions this year, from satin to black, styling them with everything from leather jackets to capris.

Michael Stewart

Bottom line: Sneakerinas are so in.