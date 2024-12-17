The holiday season has a built-in color palette, regardless of the year’s trending hues. The typical suspects include: Santa Claus reds, snowy whites, fir tree greens, bright golds, and tinsel silvers. While many style stars embrace the festive color wheel in more obvious Christmas-coded ’fits (read: utterly kitsch), supermodel Bella Hadid is no ordinary stylista. And her take on Christmassy hues? So chic.

Bella’s Pop Of Red

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Orebella founder fulfilled her entrepreneurial duties and visited her fragrance line’s pop-up in New York. Hadid was all smiles as she interacted with gushing fans, and her bright outfit matched her sunny disposition.

The supermodel wore a vivid Santa red cardigan with buttons down the center. For a bit of spice, she unpopped a few from the top, giving it a DIY plunging neckline. Going for casual cool, she paired the look with straight-cut denim in a light wash. For the final clothing flourish, she topped her look off with a wintry oversized floor-length coat with shoulder pads.

She completed her look with her new favorite academia chic accessory, eyewear, and carried a croc-leather bag with a matching red-and-white scarf looped around.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

And She Wore Sandals... In Winter

The most striking part of her ensemble was her footwear — and not just because the pair featured crystal-encrusted heels. Disregarding the thick-of-winter weather, Hadid slipped into heeled sandals, also in red, with her toes fully out. Anyone who bares toes in frigid temps for the sake of fashion? Brave — even more so when it’s to debut a new style.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Gucci’s Alessandro Michele moved to Valentino, fashion fans have been waiting for the creative director’s new accessory drops. After all, he’s responsible for some of Gucci’s biggest it bags and shoes during his eight-year run as its design lead. Hadid’s heels — the Valentino Ladycrush — are part of Michele’s first accessories release for the house.

For those who want a part of history or an early taste of what’s sure to be a ubiquitous pair, the shoe retails for $1,290 on the site. Though the red pair isn’t available yet, there’s a black, gold, and multi-colored iteration up for grabs.