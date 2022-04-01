Music lovers are counting down to Sunday, April 3 when the 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live from Las Vegas, hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony is basically the Super Bowl of music. But, for beauty and fashion lovers, the real show starts before any gold record players are handed out, when our fave celebs strut the red carpet rocking the buzziest outfits, makeup looks, and hairstyles. Unlike the more buttoned-up award shows, the Grammys are all about cool glamour and statement-making fun — especially when it comes to the hair. Ahead of Sunday’s event, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at some of the Grammys hairstyles we’re still thinking about years later.
There are literally decades of show-stopping looks to choose from, but — for simplicity’s sake — I’ve kept this roundup to the more recent years. Refresh your memory of Beyoncé’s water waves from 2015, Taylor Swift’s darling bob from 2016, and Dua Lipa’s super sleek topknot from just a couple of years ago — among other unforgettable looks. After Sunday, though, you’ll be guaranteed to have a slew of new hair moments to gush over (and side-eye), but before you whip up your favorite snack and prepare your Twitter feed, scroll on for 14 Grammys hairstyles that have made a lasting impression.