Music lovers are counting down to Sunday, April 3 when the 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs live from Las Vegas, hosted by Trevor Noah. The ceremony is basically the Super Bowl of music. But, for beauty and fashion lovers, the real show starts before any gold record players are handed out, when our fave celebs strut the red carpet rocking the buzziest outfits, makeup looks, and hairstyles. Unlike the more buttoned-up award shows, the Grammys are all about cool glamour and statement-making fun — especially when it comes to the hair. Ahead of Sunday’s event, it’s the perfect time to take a look back at some of the Grammys hairstyles we’re still thinking about years later.

There are literally decades of show-stopping looks to choose from, but — for simplicity’s sake — I’ve kept this roundup to the more recent years. Refresh your memory of Beyoncé’s water waves from 2015, Taylor Swift’s darling bob from 2016, and Dua Lipa’s super sleek topknot from just a couple of years ago — among other unforgettable looks. After Sunday, though, you’ll be guaranteed to have a slew of new hair moments to gush over (and side-eye), but before you whip up your favorite snack and prepare your Twitter feed, scroll on for 14 Grammys hairstyles that have made a lasting impression.

1 Zendaya’s Mullet Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Multi-hyphenate Zendaya made quite the statement on the Grammys red carpet in 2016 when she showed up with a fluffy mullet, complete with shaggy bangs.

2 Beyoncé’s Water Waves Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Queen Beyoncé turned heads in 2015 with strawberry blond water waves and simply chic, barely-there makeup.

3 Gwen Stefani’s Messy Updo Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gwen Stefani hit the Grammys red carpet in 2015 showcasing her signature platinum blond hair in a super cool teased updo that was all about the volume.

4 Katy Perry’s Purple Bob Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2015, Katy Perry rocked a wavy bob in an unexpected color: lavender with shadow roots. She wore the bold look with perfectly drawn winged eyeliner.

5 Brandy’s Twists Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Singer-slash-actor Brandy arrived at the 2016 Grammys Awards with twists worn in a half-up, half-down style that was totally gorgeous.

6 Alessandra Ambrosio’s Lob Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Model Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on the Grammys red carpet in 2017 with a super sleek golden-brown lob and dramatic eyeshadow.

7 Taylor Swift’s Fringed Bob Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Singer Taylor Swift hit the red carpet in 2016 sporting a fashionable chin-length bob with thick bangs and (of course) her signature red lip.

8 Halsey’s Blonde Short Cut Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 2017, Halsey rocked a spiked bright blonde pixie at the Grammys, a look that allowed her to serve face.

9 Sza’s Voluminous Curls Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images “I Hate U” singer Sza graced the Grammys red carpet in 2018 with voluminous and perfectly imperfect curls along with her signature cheek tint.

10 Lady Gaga’s Laced Braid Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Pop goddess Lady Gaga didn’t just wear a braid to the 2018 Grammys: She rocked an extra-long French rope braid laced up with black ribbon, serving as a gorgeously romantic ‘do that matched her gown.

11 Miley Cyrus’ Old Hollywood Glam Getty Images/Christopher Polk / Staff Usually one to rock more edgy hairstyles (like the mullet and shaggy pixie), Miley Cyrus wore her hair in classic old Hollywood waves with a deep side part to the Grammys in 2018.

12 Tracee Ellis Ross’ Cornrows VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images For the 2019 Grammys, actor and beauty entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross donned lengthy cornrows pulled into a low pony.

13 Dua Lipa’s Topknot Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dua Lipa brought all the Y2K beauty trends to the 2020 Grammys red carpet: chunky high-contrast highlights, a messy topknot, face-framing tendrils, and icy blue eyeshadow.