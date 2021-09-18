Whether you rocked the platform trend way back in the aughts or you’re embracing it now for the very first time, the best platform sneakers are as comfy as any old pair of kicks, but give you at least an inch of additional height. If longterm comfort is of the utmost importance, look for a supportive pair that comes with a cushioned insole, and think about how high you want your platform to be, since thicker platforms can be stiffer to walk on. If aesthetics come first, simply keep an eye out for a fashionable pair that matches your look.

Like any type of shoes, platform sneakers come in a fairly wide range of styles, and it’s up to you to decide what you like the most. Brands like Converse, Superga, and Keds offer platform versions of their popular sneaker styles, which might appeal if you have a specific brand you adore. And when it comes to style, chunky sneakers provide the sporty look of an athletic shoe, but with a thick, bulky sole that gives you a bit of lift, while other platform styles are a bit sleeker. If you don’t like to lace up, you can also look for slip-on sneakers with platforms.

A pristine white or black pair of sneakers can give you a clean and classic look that goes as well with a dress as it does with a pair of jeans, but look for fun colors, patterns, color-blocking, and metallic designs if you really want to make a statement. Sparkly styles in particular can add some glam to your outfit for a slightly dressier effect. You’ll also want to put some thought into the materials you’d like your sneakers to be made from — natural materials like leather and cotton can be breathable, but vegan leather or other synthetics may be cheaper, more waterproof, or easier to keep clean. Rubber soles can be a great way to ensure you don’t slip as you walk, especially when they have treads on the bottom.

But no matter which kind of platform sneaker you prefer or how you plan to style it, these are the best ones out there, beloved by tons of buyers on Amazon.

1 A Popular Cotton Platform Sneaker Superga 2790 Platform Fashion Sneaker Amazon $80 See On Amazon With more than 3,600 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating overall, it’s clear that lots of people love these platform sneakers from the popular Italian brand Superga. The cotton upper sits on top of a 1.5-inch platform, which strikes a great balance of being tall enough to be a noticeable platform but not too tall for comfortable walking. The sneakers come in a handful of colors, including white, sage, and navy blue, to suit your wardrobe needs. Some reviewers suggest that the shoes are stiff when new and may take some patience as you break them in, but rest assured that once the shoes are broken in, reviewers find them super comfortable, if a bit heavy. Helpful Amazon review: “Definitely what I was looking for. The platform is just the right amount of height. Enough to give me the extra height I wanted without looking silly. (I am 5’4” for reference) These look perfect with my split hem flared leggings. The sneakers feel good on, feet are supported, and the width is true as well. They are well made, durable, and are on trend. I am super happy with this purchase.” Available sizes: 5 - 10, including half sizes

2 A Chunky Platform Sneaker With A Rainbow Tie-Dye Print Fila Disruptor 2 Tie Dye Sneaker Amazon $41 See On Amazon You’d be hard-pressed to find a cuter shoe than this chunky, rainbow-colored number from Fila, which has an athletic-inspired shape and a thicker-than average rubber sole. The multicolor tie-dye print on the shoe’s synthetic upper is a bright, casual way to make a statement and contrasts nicely with the white laces, midsole, and outsole. Multiple Amazon reviewers note that the shoes are cushioned and comfortable to walk in, too. Helpful Amazon review: “Broke them in and they are a great casual shoe. [...] Super cute, luv the color and the height of the platform.” Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes

3 A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Slip-On Platform Sneakers: Soda Platform Slip-On Sneaker With Cushion Foam Amazon $15 See On Amazon Lift yourself 1.5 inches off the ground with this pair of platform slip-ons, which come at a super reasonable price. They look super stylish with a thick polyurethane outsole and your choice of a bunch of different colors, prints, and textures for the upper. Your options include leopard print, faux snakeskin, and faux suede. Whatever you choose, you can feel confident it will be comfortable, since each shoe features a super cushiony gel-style insole. Helpful Amazon review: “I love everything about this shoe..the cushiony sole, the platform, the comfort. I wear size 7 in all shoes and they fit perfect. Bought to wear with a tee shirt dress and it’s a great casual look.” Available sizes: 5.5 - 11, including half sizes

4 A Pair Of Classic High-Top Converse With A Low Platform Converse Canvas Platform Chuck Taylor All Star Amazon $91 See On Amazon Converse’s rubber-tipped high-top sneaker has been an enduring classic since it was first released in the 1920s, and these platform Chuck Taylors give the shoe a subtle update by double-stacking the soles for a little extra height. Apart from the platform, the iconic sneakers look basically the same as they always have, with a canvas upper in your choice of a few different colors. Helpful Amazon review: “Classic high top Chucks as expected + a funky platform. Very pleased. The platform isn’t Spice Girl height, just a little something extra. These are great shoes.” Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes

5 A Pair Of Sparkly Platform Sneakers J. Adams Hero Platform Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a 2-inch platform and super sparkly glitter design, these platform sneakers are a glamorous twist on casual footwear. In addition to the three glitter styles (rose gold, silver, and rainbow), the shoes are also available in a few metallic variations, as well as some studded with shiny stars. For those who aren’t enthused about a shimmery look, the shoe also comes in faux suede or faux animal print. The shoes are made from vegan leather with a rubber sole and a cushioned footbed. Helpful Amazon review: “I got the glitter pair and they are just beautiful and a perfect fit. I ordered my normal size and couldn’t be happier. They are super comfortable and so easy to walk in. You will love the quality and I’m super picky.” Available sizes: 5.5 - 11, including half sizes

6 These Color-Block Platform Sneakers LUCKY STEP Retro Jogger Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bright, bold, and playful, these sneakers from LUCKY STEP feature a color-block combination of colors and patterns, making them seriously fun to wear no matter which of the 10 available styles you choose. Unlike many other platform sneakers, these are tall only in the back, but the chunky platform heel is just over 2 inches in height. The sneakers have an athletic style and rubber soles with lots of traction. While the brand doesn’t specify the material used to make the upper, user reviews suggest that it might be synthetic. Helpful Amazon review: “These shoes do not disappoint. I have two different pairs now but I want them all. Im on the shorter/ average height side and the platform on these shoes make my legs feel longer. They are so cute and so comfortable.” Available sizes 6 - 11, including one half size

7 A Pair Of Retro Reebok Platform Sneakers Reebok Classic Harman Run Ripple Double Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cultivate some serious retro vibes with these Reebok sneakers with a stacked midsole and ripple-textured outsole, both of which add height. The textured rubber outsole also adds traction, while a foam-cushioned insole keeps things comfy. The coated leather upper comes in several different colors, which include tan, pink, and green, all of which feature the Reebok stripe logo on the side. Helpful Amazon review: “This is my favorite most comfortable pair of sneakers . I always tell my family that I feel like I’m walking on pillows. I get compliments everywhere I go which is a perk [...] They actually can be [worn] with almost everything. One of my best purchases this year so far.” Available sizes: 5.5 - 12, including half sizes

8 These Leather Platform Keds Keds Triple Up Leather Platform Sneaker Amazon $75 See On Amazon Keds are typically thin-soled and made from canvas, but these Triple Up sneakers give the old design a refresh with a 1.5-inch platform and sturdy leather upper. The cushioned footbed should be comfortable as ever, with a rubber sole that grips the ground as you walk. These are available in just one color — white — so be prepared to spot clean if you’d like them to remain pristine. Helpful Amazon review: “I didn't know what to expect with these triple stacked keds but they are now my absolute favorite tennis shoes. They have a foam padding which makes them extremely comfortable. They aren't obnoxiously tall but give you a little height. I wear these with everything including dresses. Buy them, you won't be disappointed!” Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes

9 A Chunky Platform Sneaker For Under $40 ILLUDE Platform Lace up Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Available in white, glossy black, or silver, these platform sneakers look almost like a running shoe — but with the addition of a 2-inch platform. The chunky sneakers are made from vegan leather that’s still breathable, with a cushioned insole for comfort and synthetic sole with tread for easier balance. Best of all, not only are they the perfect sporty touch to any outfit, but they can also be had for under $40, making them a total bargain. Helpful Amazon review: “I wear them at work for 10+ hour shifts where I walk, stand, and sit and they feel amazing on my feet and are very cushioned and comfy. Overall they're a very cute, cheap rendition of the trendy expensive sneakers. Plus they make you tall!” Available sizes: 5 - 11, including half sizes