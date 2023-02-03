Beauty

The 9 Best Vagina Hygiene Products, According To ShowerTok

Target run, anyone?

The best vagina hygiene products, according to ShowerTok.
Love Wellness; Fur; The Honey Pot
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

ShowerTok is a one-stop destination for all the best self-care product recommendations. Once you find yourself on that side of TikTok where hygiene influencers reign supreme, it’s only a matter of time before you’re inspired to do your own body wash haul so you, too, can have the ultimate shower experience.

While ShowerTok is all about stocking up on the lushest scrubs, shaving creams, and body oils, the world’s cleanest influencers also like to recommend their fave vagina hygiene products. These washes and wipes are sold as the perfect finishing touch to any extra-thorough, head-to-toe shower routine, according to some hygiene aficionados on TikTok. But they definitely aren’t necessary.

In fact, there’s no need to clean or “freshen up” your vagina at all. While you can cleanse your pubic hair, vulva, and other external bits, your actual vagina should not be washed, says Dr. Kimberly Langdon, M.D., an Ohio-based OB/GYN with Medzino. “It has its own cleaning mechanism,” she tells Bustle, so there’s no need to go up inside with any products.

When washing down below, plain water is always best, Langdon says. If you want, you can lather up with a mild, unscented soap or body wash, give your vulva a quick once over, and you should be good to go. A specific product for the area is also OK as long as you read the ingredients.

If you are interested in expanding your body-cleansing routine, ShowerTok is all about gentle, fragrance-free vaginal washes, and that’s right on point. As Langdon says, “Any products used on the external areas need to be hypoallergenic and water-based, with no perfumes or oils.” That’s because harsh chemicals or added fragrances can mess with your pH and cause irritation — two things you don’t want or need in your nether regions.

With that in mind, scroll on for the best vagina products, according to ShowerTok’s hygiene influencers.

1

The Foaming Wash

If you’re looking for a daily wash, The Honey Pot is where it’s at. With nearly 80 million views, this product is beloved on TikTok and beyond for its foaming dispenser and natural, plant-derived ingredients that help cleanse, hydrate, and balance the vaginal area. It’s dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin.

2

The All-Over Wash

This oil-based wash has over 500 million views on TikTok for a reason: The gynecologically-tested formula can be used from head to toe for extra-soft skin — your nether region included. It’s also safe to use in the pubic area and even helps adjust your skin’s pH. Once you mix it with water, it turns into a soft, milky consistency that feels so luxurious in the shower.

3

The “Holy Grail” Intimate Wash

Queen V’s wash is designed to work with your vagina’s natural ecosystem, aka your skin’s microbiome, so it won’t strip the area of good bacteria. Instead, it gently cleanses with natural ingredients like lactic acid and lemongrass, and it’s free from parabens and artificial colors, too. One TikTok user even called it her “holy grail.”

4

The Soothing Wash

This aloe-based cleanser is designed specifically to wash your vulva. It’s gentle, pH-balanced, and moisturizing thanks to a whole host of plant-based ingredients. Calendula works to soothe your skin while clary sage helps wash away bacteria without making you feel itchy or sticky. The light bamboo and wild grass scent is the perfect addition to any shower routine.

5

The Daily Wash

Another foamy option ShowerTok loves is this one by feminine care brand L. It’s formulated with vitamin E and is safe to use every day on your nether regions or during those extra-long showers when you want to get into all your nooks and crannies.

6

The Refreshing Wipes

Cleansing wipes help you clean up in a pinch and also top off a shower routine. These wipes from Always are pH-balanced, gynecologist and dermatologist-tested, and free from alcohol, fragrance, parabens, sulfates, and dyes. A blend of hyaluronic acid, botanical fibers, and calendula extract work together to wipe away bacteria and residue, which can come in handy when you have your period.

7

The Fragrance-Free Cleanser

This fragrance-free cleanser from Love Wellness has a pH of 4.2 to keep your natural flora right where it needs to be. (The vagina’s pH falls between a 3.8 and a 4.5.) Lather it up during your usual shower or save it for a treat on self-care nights, and you’ll see why it has over 20 million views on TikTok.

8

The Multitasking Wash

Use this body wash all over or just in your vaginal area to wash away sweat. According to TikTok, it’ll leave you with super-soft skin. It’s made with coconut, shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, and doesn’t contain any allergens, common irritants, or hormone disruptors. As a bonus, the packaging is made from reclaimed and recycled plastics.

9

The Apple Cider Vinegar Wash

Another TikTok fave with over 1.5 billion views, this hypoallergenic wash is another good choice when you want to cleanse your skin without messing up your pH. It’s infused with apple cider vinegar to help remove dirt without stripping your skin of its natural oils. And yes — it’s sulfate, dye, and fragrance-free.

Studies referenced:

Chen, Y. (2017). Role of female intimate hygiene in vulvovaginal health: Global hygiene practices and product usage. Womens Health (Lond). doi: 10.1177/1745505717731011.

Fashemi, B. (2012). Effects of feminine hygiene products on the vaginal mucosal biome. Microbial Ecology in Health and Disease, 24. https://doi.org/10.3402/mehd.v24i0.19703

Lykke, MR. (2021). Vaginal, Cervical and Uterine pH in Women with Normal and Abnormal Vaginal Microbiota. Pathogens. doi: 10.3390/pathogens10020090.

Ozen, B. (2017). Vaginal Candidiasis Infection Treated Using Apple Cider Vinegar: A Case Report. Altern Ther Health Med. Epub 2017 Nov 7. PMID: 29112940.

Sources:

Dr. Kimberly Langdon, M.D., OB/GYN with Medzino