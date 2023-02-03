ShowerTok is a one-stop destination for all the best self-care product recommendations. Once you find yourself on that side of TikTok where hygiene influencers reign supreme, it’s only a matter of time before you’re inspired to do your own body wash haul so you, too, can have the ultimate shower experience.

While ShowerTok is all about stocking up on the lushest scrubs, shaving creams, and body oils, the world’s cleanest influencers also like to recommend their fave vagina hygiene products. These washes and wipes are sold as the perfect finishing touch to any extra-thorough, head-to-toe shower routine, according to some hygiene aficionados on TikTok. But they definitely aren’t necessary.

In fact, there’s no need to clean or “freshen up” your vagina at all. While you can cleanse your pubic hair, vulva, and other external bits, your actual vagina should not be washed, says Dr. Kimberly Langdon, M.D., an Ohio-based OB/GYN with Medzino. “It has its own cleaning mechanism,” she tells Bustle, so there’s no need to go up inside with any products.

When washing down below, plain water is always best, Langdon says. If you want, you can lather up with a mild, unscented soap or body wash, give your vulva a quick once over, and you should be good to go. A specific product for the area is also OK as long as you read the ingredients.

If you are interested in expanding your body-cleansing routine, ShowerTok is all about gentle, fragrance-free vaginal washes, and that’s right on point. As Langdon says, “Any products used on the external areas need to be hypoallergenic and water-based, with no perfumes or oils.” That’s because harsh chemicals or added fragrances can mess with your pH and cause irritation — two things you don’t want or need in your nether regions.

With that in mind, scroll on for the best vagina products, according to ShowerTok’s hygiene influencers.

1 The Foaming Wash The Honey Pot Company Sensitive Feminine Wash Target $10.49 See on Target If you’re looking for a daily wash, The Honey Pot is where it’s at. With nearly 80 million views, this product is beloved on TikTok and beyond for its foaming dispenser and natural, plant-derived ingredients that help cleanse, hydrate, and balance the vaginal area. It’s dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin.

2 The All-Over Wash All Body Wash fur $32 See on fur This oil-based wash has over 500 million views on TikTok for a reason: The gynecologically-tested formula can be used from head to toe for extra-soft skin — your nether region included. It’s also safe to use in the pubic area and even helps adjust your skin’s pH. Once you mix it with water, it turns into a soft, milky consistency that feels so luxurious in the shower.

5 The Daily Wash L . Foam Feminine Wash Daily Care Target $11.49 See on Target Another foamy option ShowerTok loves is this one by feminine care brand L. It’s formulated with vitamin E and is safe to use every day on your nether regions or during those extra-long showers when you want to get into all your nooks and crannies.

6 The Refreshing Wipes Always Refresh Fragrance-Free Cleansing Wipes Target $7.99 See on Target Cleansing wipes help you clean up in a pinch and also top off a shower routine. These wipes from Always are pH-balanced, gynecologist and dermatologist-tested, and free from alcohol, fragrance, parabens, sulfates, and dyes. A blend of hyaluronic acid, botanical fibers, and calendula extract work together to wipe away bacteria and residue, which can come in handy when you have your period.

8 The Multitasking Wash SweetSpot Labs pH-Balancing Full Body Cleanser Amazon $14.99 See on Amazon Use this body wash all over or just in your vaginal area to wash away sweat. According to TikTok, it’ll leave you with super-soft skin. It’s made with coconut, shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, and doesn’t contain any allergens, common irritants, or hormone disruptors. As a bonus, the packaging is made from reclaimed and recycled plastics.

Sources:

Dr. Kimberly Langdon, M.D., OB/GYN with Medzino