Beyoncé, the fashion icon of our generaion, rarely follows trends — she sets them. But when a buzzy style does catch her eye, best believe she’ll make it her own. Enter: the “no-pants” look undressing all of Hollywood’s best, from Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Over the weekend, the “Diva” singer rocked the buzzy look and, naturally, stayed true to her high-glam, high-glitz style DNA. Similar to the rest of her glistening Renaissance World Tour wardrobe, her undies were blanketed in sequins — and little else.

Beyoncé Flaunted Her Undies

Since her Destiny’s Child days in the early ’00s, Beyoncé has always been a risqué dresser, exposing undies and baring skin in the most dazzling of outfits. Decades later, her revealing sartorial tendencies haven’t changed one bit. In fact, they’re all the more glamorous.

On Sunday, Queen Bey wore a fitted turtleneck top in cream, which expertly matched her “chantilly” blonde hair. The paper-thin item was utterly sheer, which left her brassiere completely on display.

She didn’t even bother to cover her undies — in fact, they were the hero of her entire outfit. The “CUFF IT” singer embraced the no-pants look, tucking her top into champagne-colored undies. Staying true to her sparkly fashion persona, she chose briefs that were blanketed in shimmering sequins.

She completed her undies-forward look with sheer tights — channeling the viral styling technique. Beyoncé also leaned into her “Diva” sensibilities and topped off her look with a dramatic gray fur coat.

Her Underwear Costs $3k

When Beyoncé described herself as “a mastermind in haute couture” in “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” she wasn’t kidding. Even her undies are designer.

The sparkly piece boasted one of the most recognizable logos in the fashion industry: Prada’s famous inverted triangle. Naturally, the hot pants come with an eye-watering price tag of $2,750. (For those so inclined, they’re available to purchase here.)

Her Equally Glitzy Accessories

She didn’t leave the rest of her look bereft of sparkle. Beyoncé accessorized her ’fit with massive hoop earrings encrusted with diamonds. She then added another crystal-punctuated item: gilded cat-eye sunglasses.

Elsewhere, she merchandised with creamy pointed-toe pumps, tying the neutral color story together.

The queen has spoken: pants are officially over.