Cardi B Gave Fans A Glimpse Of Her Waist-Length, Natural Hair

Cardi B is a total glamour chameleon, most recently experimenting with platinum hair adorned with neon tattoos, a sweet red ink face tattoo (in honor of her son, Wave), XXL Barbiecore nails in an on-trend hot pink hue, and a total of three completely unique looks for 2023’s Met Gala.

Though underneath the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired, larger-than-life wigs and daring hair moments that allow the artist to switch up her playful beauty look on the regular — Cardi B has revealed quite a few times that she actually takes her natural hair care routine very, very seriously. What’s more, she is a major fan of dreaming up homemade hair care products — like honey-filled masks that nourish her bouncy curls — to keep her natural strands happy and healthy.

In the spring of 2022, Cardi credited her extra-long, ultra-thick strands to a hair mask filled with power-packed ingredients you likely have in your kitchen already. Namely? Avocado, banana, honey, eggs, mayo, black castor oil, argan oil, and olive oil. And especially for those who want to treat their unique hair texture (curls, coils, waves, and all), Bustle just so happened to tap experts in the industry to discern if the mixture has merit.

Just this week, she took to Twitter (which, ICYMI, is now referred to as X) to share an updated photo of her real hair’s growth, which beautifully extends well past her waist.

Giving the beauty girlies and Cardi B lovers alike exactly what they want, she took the opportunity to tease that a new Cardi’s-own hair care concoction might just be on the way... “Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!”

And to that I say: Yes, Cardi. Yes, everyone wants (and needs) said video.