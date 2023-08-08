No matter the season (or weather), coffee lovers would no doubt agree that there is nothing quite as lovely and comforting as waking up to a freshly-brewed cup of coffee — hot, iced, black, sugary sweet, or otherwise. What’s more, true coffee aficionados are likely privy to the notion that not all cups of joe are created equal, some more bitter and spiced, or more creamy and frothy than others.

In the world of fragrance, too, coffee-laden perfumes (and candles) are never one and the same, and can have beautifully unique expressions once spritzed onto skin (depending on the formulation and raw ingredients present, of course). In other words? A classically delicate rose note can take on a newfound earthiness and grit with a coffee accord present — like in Tom Ford’s latest drop, Café Rose, which is officially available to shop on August 7. On the other hand, when paired with more yummy gourmand aromas, like vanilla or caramel, the perfume can translate to a dark and delectable place when spiked with coffee’s roasted essence.

Whether or not you are a coffee drinker, its warm, toasted quality can add depth and long-lastingness to any fragrance it’s in. If you’re in need of a new signature scent, here are 17 coffee perfumes to try for fall 2023, from flirty and feminine to complex and unisex by nature.

1 Tom Ford Café Rose Eau De Parfum Sephora $225 See On Sephora A luxuriously feminine, classically floral expression of the nostalgic coffee bean note, Café Rose prominently places a full-bodied rose accord at its heart. Making that rose aroma all the more earthy and spiced, a mix of saffron, black pepper, dark roast coffee, and resinous woods create seductive depth.

2 Les Destinations Costa Rica Eau De Parfum Les Destinations $120 See On Les Destinations Inspired by the tropical destination’s coffee plantations, Costa Rica is brimming with sun-drenched, heated coffee beans, smooth woods, and a hint of yummy vanilla.

3 Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Illicit Green Ulta $138 See On Ulta A reenergized edition of the cult-loved classic Black Opium before it, Black Opium Illicit Green takes a warm coffee note, making it all the more zesty and lively with bright green mandarin and honeyed fig.

4 Good Chemistry Coffee Cloud Body Mist Target $13.49 See On Target A light-as-air mist that is all things sweet, Good Chemistry’s Coffee Cloud features citrusy bergamot, frothy espresso, and smooth cedarwood.

7 Demeter Fragrance Library Espresso Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $31.50 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. If you’re on the market for a coffee-inspired perfume, its Espresso will add a certain richness to your perfumed wardrobe.

8 KILIAN Paris Intoxicated Sephora $290 See On Sephora Like a hot cup of mocha, Intoxicated is enriched with spiced cardamom, heated cinnamon, nostalgic vanilla, and caramelized sugar.

9 Floral Street Ylang Ylang Espresso Eau De Parfum Sephora $89 See On Sephora Embracing the awakening essence of caffeine, Ylang Ylang Espresso is made vibrant with notes of spicy Sichuan pepper, dreamy rose, delectable tiramisu, and sunny ylang ylang.

10 SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum Sephora $85 See On Sephora Like a comforting cup of cappuccino to start the day, Vanilla Sky brings all of that cozy warmth by way of pure vanilla, caramelized cedar, and hints of brewed coffee.

15 Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora A cult-fave OG that any fragrance (or coffee) lover should surely get their hands on, Black Opium is brimming with notes of coffee, vanilla, and white flower petals.

16 Dossier Ambery Vanilla Eau De Parfum Dossier $29 See On Dossier Dossier is a brand that creates thoughtful dupes of some of the most beloved fragrances on the market (along with a few original creations, too). As for their Ambery Vanilla scent? It’s extremely similar to Black Opium, but at a lower price point.