Shows like Euphoria and Wednesday have not only inspired cultural resets with their cult-followed influence, but have almost given beauty lovers the go ahead to be playful and experiment with their look in daring new ways. I mean — graphic, glittering eyes à la Maddy Perez and mermaidcore-inspired glam from Wednesday’s sirens are having a *serious* moment in the makeup world, ICYWW.

And because of celebs like Doja Cat (who just so happens to be completely unafraid to transform themselves through makeup), and even Kylie Jenner with her recent alien-esque bleached brow moment — it seems we are entering a beauty era of just going for it.

One way to do just that (that’s also super easy and accessible for artists of all levels)? Well: Colorful mascara, for one.

I’m talking mascaras with beautiful blue pigments that complement all skin tones and eye colors, and even more vibrant pink mascaras that leave all who cross your path making some serious eye contact with you.

If you are craving a bit more color in your life (and on your eyes) — here are 9 different ways to incorporate unexpected, colorful hues on your eyelashes in place of your tried and true black mascara.

1 Otherworldly Blue There is something about blue eyelashes that just seems to work for *everyone.* An outstanding option is the Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara Star Wars™ Edition in Ultraviolet Blue.

2 White Out Take a page from Doja Cat’s book and give some white mascara a try. Who knows, you might just like the vibe ...

3 Burgundy Baby Whether or not you’ve hopped on the copper hair bandwagon, burgundy mascara may just be the best kept secret for those with red strands, or even the girlies with lighter eyes and complexions.

4 Think Pink Elevate a softer makeup look with some daring pink mascara for a glam that wows. Colourpop’s BFF Mascara is a fan-favorite that costs less than $10.

5 Party On The Bottom For those that are iffy about adding a pop of color to their lashes: Try using your fave black mascara for the top lashes, and a bolder hue (like this easy-to-wear cobalt blue) on the bottom. *Chef’s kiss.*

6 Violet Vibes For those with darker complexions and deeper eyes — purple mascara may be your new makeup BFF.

7 Green With Envy Who knew green lashes could be so stunning?

8 Left You On Red Red may not be your first choice when reaching for mascara — but these spidery scarlet lashes are your reason to play with the bold hue (especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner).