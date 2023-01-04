For the frequent Instagram scrollers and Kardashian stans alike, you’ve likely noticed that Kylie Jenner has been serving some seriously fire content as of late. And according to the tastemakers of TikTok, it seems she is well on her way to reviving her former 2005 King Kylie era, which was defined by endless iconic moments that dictated the trends (remember her blue hair?), and ultimately served as a platform for launching her industry-shifting brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

And her latest ‘gram that has immediately given the girlies what they want and need? An impromptu, otherworldly glam that features a modernized Pamcore updo, black-lined siren eyes, and — *gasp* — bleached brows. Ariel Tejada, her right hand makeup artist behind the fresh look commented: “We ate 🔥,” while the rest of her comment section is singing their praise, with words like “obsessed,” “u gagged me,” and “MOTHER” (to name just a couple).

Though Kylie isn’t the first of her sisters to experiment with the look (Kim had a brief bleached brow moment when she was blonde, and Kendall famously arrived on the steps of the Met with the trending look) — she sure does make a strong case for experimenting with your glam.

The young mom of two and makeup maven is clearly in her hot girl era — and in a recent confessional on The Kardashians, she candidly commented with a bit of a laugh: “I’m still a mom, but these are the years that I’m supposed to be naked with my t*tties out. F*ck yeah.”

And after being honest about how difficult it has been for her dealing with her body post-partum (with her son who is *still* legally named Wolf, with his new name TBD), I must say that I stan a queen who isn’t afraid to own this stage in her life.